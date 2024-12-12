Obituaries for the week of December 12, 2024

Colonel Fred M. Bastion, Jr.

It is with deep sorrow and immense pride that we announce the passing of Colonel Fred M. Bastion Jr., beloved husband, father and cherished friend. Fred passed away peacefully on November 26, 2024, at the age of 80, surrounded by his loving family in Sun City Center, Florida.

Fred was born on June 19, 1944, in Peoria, Illinois, where he grew up with a sense of adventure and a determination that would define his life. While attending Bradley University for his degree in civil engineering, Fred worked for the Illinois Highway Department. He loved his time with the highway department, and the lasting effects would present any time he saw outdated highway construction, which was often.

After college, Fred joined the U.S. Air National Guard. His dedication and leadership were extraordinary. Serving with honor and commitment, he achieved the rank of Colonel. A few of his most significant professional achievements were the creation and development of the Staff Augmentation Teams (S-Teams) in the ANG in the late 1970s, rapid completion of a contingency port mortuary facility during Operation Desert Storm in 1991, design of the USAF conference center at Scott AFB and the conversion of the former Reisterstown, Maryland, girls’ reformatory campus into the Camp Fretterd Military Reservation. Fred was a charter member of the 235th Civil Engineering Flight when the unit was established at Martin State Airport, Baltimore, MD, in 1980. During his time in the 235th, he served as the engineering directorate chief, the deputy commander and, lastly, as the commander of the 235th CEF from 1995 through 1999, when he retired.

In 1967, Fred married Kathryn Peltier, whom he knew from high school, his lifelong partner in a union built on love, trust and mutual respect. Fun fact: they did not like each other when they first met, but they reconnected during their college years. Together they raised two children, Neil and Elizabeth, whom Fred adored. His devotion to his family was as unwavering as his commitment to his country, and he leaves behind a legacy of strength, integrity and kindness.

Fred’s interests, outside of work, focused on extensive travel with family and friends – from Hawaii to Abu Dhabi. There was never a place he was not keen to explore. Fred was proud of the fact that he had stayed overnight in all 50 U.S. states, which took a good 50 years to complete. He loved watching golf but never played nor wanted to. Fred was a master of puzzles. Given any type of puzzle, literal or figurative, and he would solve it and streamline it in the process.

He loved his animals, as the family has had a menagerie of dogs and cats throughout the years. He was probably more of a cat person but would never let the dogs know.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Fred M. Bastion Sr. and Beth E. (Modlin) Bastion. He is survived by his wife, Kathie; his children, Neil (Kerri) and Elizabeth; and many friends and extended ‘family’ who were fortunate to know him. We will cherish the memories we were lucky to have with him. He will be deeply missed.

A funeral service will be held on January 10, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.

Susan D. Cummings

Susan D. Cummings, 77, of Ruskin, FL. passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2024, at the LifePath Hospice House. She was born in the beautiful seaside city of Portland, Maine. She grew up in a large loving family in the charming town of Yarmouth, Maine, where she attended grade school and would ultimately graduate from Yarmouth High School. She attended the University of Southern Maine, where she graduated with a B.A. in English. This is where she met her beloved husband of 54 years, Glen A. Cummings.

She lived many years in Westbrook, Maine, before deciding to get out of the chilly Maine winters. She and Glen packed up and moved to Punta Gorda, FL, in 2005. In 2018 they made the move to Ruskin, FL, to be closer to their daughter and grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Florence Davis, and her brother, Newton Towle, all of Yarmouth.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Glen A. Cummings, of Ruskin, FL; her daughter, Catherine Cummings, and husband, Jose Velez; one grandson, Evan Deveau; and her cherished rescue dog, Lex. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Towle, of Yarmouth, Maine; sister, Lucy, and husband, Warren Spence, of Clarksboro, NJ; sister, Jane, and husband, Craig Westlake, of Center Barnstead, NH; sister, Marilyn, and husband, Howard Doucette, of Portland, Maine; and brother, Nicholas, and wife, Mary Angela Davis, of Ellsworth, Maine. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, family, friends and her treasured friend, Thelma Castellano, who has become a part of our family.

Susan loved literature and worked at various libraries throughout her life. She started her career as a librarian at Portland Public Library. She went on to work as a librarian at Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland and the Lee County Library in Ft. Myers, Florida. She also worked as a meals on wheels center manager and with the planning department at South Portland, Maine. After retiring, she pursued her love of writing. She wrote and published six mystery books based on an island in Maine. Despite her failing health, she always had a smile and a lot of love for her family and friends.

Following in the footsteps of her mother, Susan’s request to donate her body for research shows how much she wanted future generations to possibly have cures for some of the dreaded diseases that mankind suffers. There will be no celebration of her life at this time – only in our hearts. In leu of cards or flowers, the family requests that you may honor her with donations to Lifepath Hospice House, in Memory of Susan D. Cummings, 3725 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573.

Emily Skinkle

On Nov. 16, 2024, Emily Skinkle passed peacefully at home with her daughter by her side. Emily was just a month shy of her 98th birthday at the time of her passing.

Born and raised in Troy, NY, Emily moved with her family to Albany, NY, shortly after high school. She married the love of her life, John (Jack) Skinkle, in 1950, and together they raised three daughters. Prior to having children, Emily worked for the D&H Railroad and, subsequently, resumed her career after her daughters were in their teens. She retired from the NYS Dept. of Higher Education as a senior purchasing agent.

In 2017 Emily moved to Sun City Center, near her daughter, Mary Ellen, where she enjoyed the snow-free winters. Earlier this year she moved to Massachusetts to be closer to her daughter, Linda.

Emily was well loved for her kindness, thoughtfulness, intelligence, self-reliance and unwavering love for family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Rick) Anderson, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Jack; her daughters, Mary Ellen (Mark) Finn and Judy; and her siblings, Eileen Gallagher, Kathryn Carro and Jeremiah, William, James and John Purtell.

Services were held in Albany, NY. Online condolences can be left at https://www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com/. Those wishing to remember Emily in a special way may send a contribution to Washington Warren Albany ARC (https://wwaarc.org).

Charlie Bithorn

Charlie “Chuck” Mejias Bithorn of Sun City Center, FL, passed away at the age of 70, Dec. 4, 2024, at Tampa General Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marie Bithorn, who sadly both passed away earlier this year. Chuck is survived by his wife, Mary Boyd; his daughter, Kristen Wikman; his son, Joseph Bithorn; his stepdaughter, Melinda Bacallao; his stepson, David Boyd; his siblings, Susan Rizzo, Joseph Bithorn, and Edward Bithorn; and his grandchildren, Carmin, Cameron, Logan, Mason, Jaxon, Brayden, Arianna and Harper.

Born and raised in a large, vibrant, musically inclined, Puerto Rican household in New York City, Chuck took to playing multiple instruments very well, but he especially loved the congas. He played and toured the country with many well-known artists and groups throughout his life, bringing back lively stories of his adventures. When he wasn’t on the road, Chuck was also a master carpenter, working on projects big and small.

A current resident of Sun City Center, FL, he could routinely be found helping his neighbors with various renovation projects or delighting them with a musical performance. “Chuckie B” aka “Papa Chuck” was a true kid at heart as well as a fierce protector of his family. He was loved by many and will truly be missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Charles Sabo

Charles “Chuck” Sabo was born April 25, 1942, in Painesville, Ohio. They moved to Florida in 1978. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Paula; daughter, Kristen Tanner; granddaughter, Amber Poznecki, her husband, Brent, and their daughter, Kynlee. He is also survived by daughter, Tracy Dain, her husband, Jason, and their son, Jordan, and his fiance, Haley.

Chuck served in Vietnam while in the U.S. Army. He worked at the Port of Tampa as a machinist until retirement. He then spent time volunteering for Calvary’s Angel Attic.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at 1 p.m. A light lunch will follow.

Kathleen Clor

Kathleen Mary (Rayburn) Clor, 81, of Sun City Center, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, after a long and difficult battle with dementia.

Kathleen was born on a cold and icy day in Detroit, MI, on Dec. 22, 1942, to Russell J. Rayburn and Mary E. (Norton) Rayburn. Growing up with older sister Dolores, much of her youth was spent at Bethesda Missionary Temple Church. She attended Wayne Elementary and was a member of the Denby High School Class of 1960. Many of her life-long friendships came from her involvement in the Girl Scouts and the Dee Shan Yons sorority. She began her first job at Hudson’s Department Store during her senior year of high school and continued throughout college, serving as a buyer’s clerical. She met James L. Clor at a Notre Dame High School dance, and the two later married on Aug. 1, 1964.

Kathleen attended Wayne State University, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education. After graduating from Wayne State, Kathleen went to work for East Detroit Public Schools, briefly as a fifth grade teacher and then as a kindergarten teacher for the remainder of her 38-year career, retiring in 2004.

Kathleen lived in Grosse Pointe, MI, for over 30 years. Her hobbies included embroidery, reading, collecting, video gaming and traveling. She was an active member of Grosse Pointe Baptist Church, volunteered as the secretary for Awanas and later served as a Bible study fellowship leader.

After purchasing a second home in Sun City Center, FL, in 2000, she split time between Michigan and Florida until 2009, after which she became a permanent resident of Sun City Center. She joined Trinity Baptist Church ,where she served as a Sunday school teacher, deaconess and church council secretary. In retirement she enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling within the United States and to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and the Middle East.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 60 years, James L. Clor; along with her son, James R. Clor (Michele); daughter, Rebecca L. Caufman (Greg); and four grandchildren, Hayley Clor, Hannah Clor, Natalie Caufman and Joey Clor.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Trinity Baptist Church, 702 W Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center, with Dr. Tom Townsend presiding. A grave-side service will be held at White Chapel Cemetery (Garden of Peace) in Troy, MI, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to LifePath Hospice, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL. The family is grateful to LifePath for the excellent care Kathleen received in her final days.

Frederick L. Crosby Sr.

Frederick L. Crosby Sr., of Ruskin, FL, passed away peacefully, Nov. 20, 2024, at the age of 91. He was surrounded by family at home at the time of his passing.

He is survived by son, Rick (Jan); daughter, Cheryl (Tom); and son, Paul; along with grandchildren, Timothy (Betty), Wesley, Kayla (Luther) and Andrew; and one great-grandchild, Layla. Fred was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie.

Fred was a career long meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He spent his many years in retirement doing everything with his family.

Richard Nelson Paul

Richard Nelson Paul, 84, formerly of Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2024, at his home in Kennebunkport, ME. He moved from Rhode Island to Sun City Center with his wife, Ann Funicello, in 2012, and later settled in Maine.

Dick is survived by his wife, Ann; his children, Rick Paul, and wife, Mercedes, Corrine Kupstas, and Alex Funicello-Paul, and wife, Lindsay; his grandchildren, Jack Paul, Anastasia Kupstas, Joel Kupstas and Parker Funicello-Paul

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the American Legion in Chicopee, MA, at noon.

Richard (Dick) Schultz

Loving husband and father to Mary Schultz, Lisa Schultz and Rick Schultz, Richard passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 21, 2024.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on Sept. 3, 1929, he was a Navy Veteran electronic engineer

May you always walk in sunshine and God’s love around you flow; for the happiness you gave us no one will ever know. It broke our hearts to lose you; you did not go alone; a part of us went with you the day God called you home. A million times we will need you, and a million times we will cry. If love could have saved you, you never would have died.

Loving memories will forever be with us