Dr. Kendall Wyman joins Fox & Friends Animal Hospital

By LOIS KINDLE

Kendall Wyman loved to act, sing and dance as a child, and until age 5, she wanted to be a pop star. But she also had a deep love for animals, which led to a more lasting desire to become a “dog” doctor.

“We always had dogs, cats, rabbits, fish and crabs,” Wyman said, of her life growing up in eastern coastal Canada. “I knew early on I wanted to take care of animals.”

After earning an undergraduate degree in marine biology in 2017 and an Advanced Diploma in Sustainable Aquaculture from the Memorial University of Newfoundland the following year, she went on to earn her doctor of veterinary medicine from the Atlantic Veterinary College, Prince Edward Island, Canada, in 2022 and then worked as an associate at the Atlantic Veterinary Hospital in Rothesay, New Brunswick.

Earlier this year, Dr. Wyman began considering a job change and found there were lots of openings at veterinary practices throughout the United States.

Between May and the beginning of September, she became engaged, gave her job notice, planned an entire wedding in Newfoundland, sold a home, married and moved to Florida with her new husband, Patrick Wadden; her senior tabby cats, Oscar and Scout; and beloved Cairn terrier, Pip.

“Best decision ever,” Wyman said.

Her husband, a graphic designer, narrowed down the locations he would consider to Boston, New York or Tampa, Wyman said.

“I picked Tampa because I loved the idea of being south and warm most of the year,” Wyman said. “As a teenager, she had dreamed of going to Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, so she was very on board. I interviewed at a few places in Florida, and Fox & Friends Animal Hospital was the right fit immediately.

Wyman is especially passionate about preventative and behavioral medicine. She is fear-free certified, which means she specializes in practicing medicine and providing care in a way that prioritizes a pet’s emotional well-being, including its fear, anxiety and stress levels.

Behaviorally, she is trained to address issues like aggression, separation anxiety, phobias and fears, hyperactivity and social anxiety through treatment involving medication, behavior modification and environmental modification.

“I love that I have the opportunity to advocate for those who cannot do so for themselves,” Wyman said. “I have the skills and ability to help them when they are sick or in pain.

“We don’t just save animals, we improve the quality of their lives, which in some cases can include behavior modification and medication,” she noted, adding that addressing a pet’s emotional needs is essential for its overall happiness and wellness.

“Veterinary medicine is a huge responsibility, but the rewards are incredible,” she said

In her free moments, Wyman wants to do some kind of volunteer work with local marine life. She loves to travel, read fiction and hopes to one day write her own fantasy fiction novel.

Dr. Wyman currently works Tuesday through Friday at Fox & Friends Animal Hospital, 1024 Cypress Village Blvd., Ruskin. To schedule an appointment with her for your dog or cat, visit https://foxandfriendsanimalhospital.com/ or call 813-710-6035.