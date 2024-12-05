Volunteers sought for local Wreaths Across America event

By LOIS KINDLE

Volunteers of all ages are needed Saturday, Dec. 14, to place live wreaths on the grave markers of 351 military Veterans interred at Ruskin Memorial Park Cemetery. They’ll be joining about 2 million other volunteers taking part in an annual nationwide ceremony called Wreaths Across America, honoring deceased Veterans at more than 4,600 participating locations in all 50 states and every U.S. territory.

Last December about 40 representatives from local military, Veteran and youth organizations laid 216 wreaths at the Ruskin cemetery.

“It was the first year we were involved,” said event organizer Cawein. “This year we have 351 wreaths to lay and will need additional volunteers.”

The event involves volunteers walking throughout the cemetery and placing wreaths on grave markers with U.S. Flags planted beside them. After laying a wreath, each volunteer reads aloud the Veteran’s name, rank and service branch and then takes a moment to thank them for their service and sacrifice. Many salute before moving on to the next site.

As in the 2023 event, members of Bob’s Vets, the American Legion, Military Officers of America, Military Order of the World Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution will be on hand to help, and they will be joined by members of Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 75.

Youth groups will include BSA Timuqua District, 4-H Hillsborough County, Civil Air Patrol Clearwater Composite Squadron, Scouting America and Trail Life Troop 0106.

“We are always looking for additional volunteers,” said event coordinator Nicole Humphreys. “It’s a great way for kids to learn how their freedoms were earned and to honor those who helped ensure them.”

As he did last year, Cawein will lead a brief opening ceremony before everyone gets to work. Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera will be the event’s guest speaker. Mission BBQ is sending staff members to participate with the wreaths and providing lunch for all volunteers.

Wreaths Across America was started as a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization in 2007, 15 years after the first 5,000 wreaths were donated to the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. by businessman Morrill Worcester, of Maine, and the Worcester Wreath Company.

The charity has no affiliation with any religion or political party. Its mission is “Remember the fallen. Honor those who serve. Teach the next generation the value of freedom.”

Every year since 2008, Congress has proclaimed a Saturday in December as National Wreaths Across America Day.

Ruskin Memorial Park Cemetery is at 202 Manatee Drive, Ruskin.

For more information on the organization, to volunteer or to support next year’s event by making a donation for the purchase of wreaths, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/. Your tax-deductible donation made between Dec. 16, 2024, and Jan. 16, 2025, will double the buying power for wreath purchases for the cemetery’s 2025 event.

Walt Cawein can be reached via email at walt.cawein@gmail.com/.