University Of South Florida becomes bowl eligible

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The University of South Florida (USF) ended its season with a 35-28 road loss to Rice University in a trip across the Gulf of Mexico to just outside of downtown Houston, TX, on Saturday, Nov. 30. The Bulls closed their season at .500, with six wins and six losses, but it was a huge 63-30 win at home over Tulsa on Fan Appreciation and Senior Day the Saturday prior that clinched bowl eligibility for the second year in a row. The hiring of Coach Golesh to lead the team quickly changed the trajectory of the program. The move paid dividends and is building excitement for the future of USF football and the move from Raymond James Stadium to a $340M on-campus stadium (30K capacity) coming in 2027.

The Bulls welcomed the 3-7 (1-5 in the American Conference) Hurricanes to Raymond James Stadium on a beautiful day for college football in the Tampa region. It didn’t take long for USF to light the scoreboard with RB Kelley Joiner breaking a 48-yard scamper into the endzone, breaking a couple of tackles early in the run. Joiner finished with 131 yards on the ground and scored a second TD before the first quarter ended. RB Nay’Quan Wright capped a 55-yard drive with a one-yard run for the Bulls second TD, and QB Bryce Archie closed out the first quarter scoring with his own six-yard run. And just like that, the Hurricanes were down 28-0. QB Archie, stepping in for injured QB Byrum Brown, is hitting his stride at just the right time, efficiently executing the fast-paced USF offense. Archie accounted for the Bulls two second quarter scores, the first a 58-yard strike to Keshaun Singleton, capping a 94-yard drive. And the second was an 11-yard dart to Payten Singletary. Tulsa hit the scoreboard midway through the second quarter, but the teams went to the locker room with USF up 44-7 and the game well in control of the Bulls.

Tulsa won a wild final quarter with three TDs to the Bulls two TDs. Archie got the fourth quarter off, ceding to Israel Carter to finish the game and get the reserves some live action snaps. Archie finished with 305 yards, a career best. Carter hooked up with Michael Brown-Stephens for a 20-yard score and Jonathan Echols (his first Bulls reception) for a 59-yard score to complete the victory and send the faithful home to start the debate about where USF will play for a bowl game. USF put up big numbers in the win, including 454 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 715, its second most against an FBS opponent. The 454 yards marked the most since a 2016 win over Navy. The 63 points were the most since 2015 against Cincinati (a 65-27 win) and the first back-to-back 50+ point games since 2011. The defense posted a season-best five turnovers. RB Joiner had his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

Golesh and the Bulls will now wait for the bowl selections to commence and learn of a potential destination. The Bulls have made four bowl appearances in their home state, and the fans will be hoping to stay close to home for the holidays.

