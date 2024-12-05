South Shore Hospital among America’s 50 best hospitals for surgical care

By LOIS KINDLE

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital has been named for the second consecutive year as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care™ by Healthgrades, the No. 1 online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

The ranking places South Shore Hospital in the top 5% of hospitals throughout the country for surgical care. It was also recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery™ for a third year running and one of America’s 100 Best for Gastrointestinal Surgery, placing it in the top 10% of hospitals nationally for these surgical specialties.

The hospital earned a total of 23 Specialty Excellence awards and was ranked No. 5 in Florida for surgical care.

“South Shore Hospital’s outstanding clinical performance is a testament to the commitment to quality care our colleagues share,” said Cathy Edmisten, the hospital’s CEO. “Patients cared for in hospitals ranking at the top, like [ours] have a significantly lower risk of complications resulting in faster recoveries and better outcomes.”

Healthgrades conducts research and collects data on its own and makes comparisons and awards based solely on criteria, Edmiston continued, noting the surgical care ranking includes outcomes based on all surgeries performed.

“A major part of what we do are surgeries, and knowing outcomes have improved is what we’ve been striving for over the past two years,” Edmiston said, attributing progress to stabilized staffing, reduced turnover and improved quality of care.

Edmiston, a registered nurse, has led South Shore Hospital since Jan. 6, 2023.

“South Shore Hospital’s achievements are solely based on what matters most – clinical outcomes,” wrote David Chudzik, its director of communications and community engagement, in a recent press release. “As part of its 2025 hospital assessment, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complications rates for over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine top performers in specialty care.”

South Shore Hospital’s 5-Star Healthgrades ratings include hip fracture treatment (four consecutive years), back surgery (two years in a row), colorectal surgery (three years running), treatment for bowel obstruction (one year), gallbladder removal (three consecutive years), treatment of sepsis (four years running), treatment of respiratory failure (two years in a row) and treatment for diabetic emergencies (three consecutive years).

To learn more about Healthgrades hospital ratings and awards, visit https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/ratings-awards/methodology/.

About HCA Florida South Shore Hospital

HCA Florida South Shore Hospital is at 4016 State Road 674, Sun City Center. Formerly known as South Bay Hospital, it was founded in 1982. The 138-bed community hospital is part of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers and the largest in the Florida.

South Shore Hospital has earned four consecutive Top Workplace in Tampa Bay honors from the Tampa Bay Times. Committed to offering advanced healthcare services with a compassionate, patient-focused approach, the hospital serves patients in Sun City Center, surrounding southern Hillsborough County communities and northern Manatee County.