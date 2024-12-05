Obituaries for the week of December 5, 2024

Audrey A. Thomas

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Audrey A. Thomas, 96, on Nov. 29, surrounded by her loving family. A cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Audrey lived a full and enthusiastic life.

Born on April 24, 1928, in San Francisco, CA, Audrey was the daughter of Miriam Gallagher and Benjamin Franklin Shapro. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard, who predeceased her in 2005, and sister to the late Marlene, with whom she shared a lifelong bond. After being married in Santa Barbara, CA, on Memorial Day, 1952, upon Richard’s return from the Korean War, Audrey and Richard raised their children in Detroit and Warren, MI, where Richard worked for 37 years at General Motors.

Audrey was a devoted mother to her three children, Mark (wife Sherry), Deborah Thomas-Neall (husband Ed), and Scott. Her warmth and wisdom touched the lives of her four grandchildren, Kelly (wife of Brad Rochford), Benjamin (who will carry the Thomas surname forward), Jazmine (wife of Logan Christopher) and Coral (and Mike Santos), and her three great-grandchildren, Camille and Clark Rochford and Blue Santos, who will carry on her legacy of love and kindness. Additionally, she leaves behind her special niece, Lisa Thomas, who remained very close; Kellie & Wallace, Shauna & Tom, Erin, Tod; and her extended family in Fishers, IN, and around the world.

Throughout her life, Audrey was known for her gentle spirit, unwavering faith and tireless devotion to her family and friends. She enjoyed many deep friendships with her neighbors over the past two decades in Sun City Center. She found joy in her pets, reading, volunteering and mentoring disadvantaged children in her community.

Audrey’s resilience, grace and humor were an inspiration to all who knew her. Her home was always a haven of warmth, filled with laughter and the aroma of her famous lasagna. Her legacy of love and compassion will live on in the hearts of those she touched. Audrey and Richard (Dick) were affectionately known as “Ward & June,” due to the family’s

wholesome resemblance to the popular television family of the ’60s.

A celebration of Audrey’s life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sun Center Funeral Home, followed by a family and friends’ gathering at her home. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Manatee County Animal Welfare in Audrey’s honor, reflecting her lifelong commitment to promoting pet adoption.

Audrey’s light and spirit will forever shine in the hearts of those who loved her.

John J. Arnold

John J. Arnold, of Sun City Center, passed away Nov. 18, 2024, at the age of 87. Born in Norwalk, Conn., he moved to Florida in March 2002.

John is survived by Shirley, his loving wife of 60 years; son, David (Annilee); grandson, Jarred; and extended family to include grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 12708 North Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33618.