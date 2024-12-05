Donations to C.A.R.E. to be doubled this month, thanks to matching grant

By LOIS KINDLE

The Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort no-kill animal shelter in Ruskin has an amazing opportunity to receive matching grant funds up to $250,000 now through Dec. 31. The 501(c) 3 charity has already received just under $132,000 in donations toward that total and is moving to the home stretch.

If you love dogs and/or cats – especially those who are patiently waiting for forever homes – now’s the perfect time to make an end-of-year donation to C.A.R.E. and have it doubled by the Wilma W. Robinson Fund with the Community Foundation Tampa Bay. Robinson, a longtime fundholder with the foundation, lived in Sun City Center and passed away earlier this year. Her fund is now managed in accordance with her wishes.

“This could mean $500,000 towards our $3 million-plus goal for our new shelter building,” said Joann With, C.A.R.E. board president. “If you were thinking about making a charitable contribution, I hope you will consider a gift to our building fund with this opportunity to double your gift.

Through October, the nonprofit organization had amassed about $2.75 million in the building fund from grants, estate gifts and donations. Any excess over actual building costs will go into a reserve operating fund.

The new shelter will allow C.A.R.E. expanded room for additional animals and provide isolation for new dogs and moms with puppies, With said.

“Potential adopters will have dedicated space to meet animals and to consult with our animal care manager about nutrition, medications, vaccinations and other concerns,” she added. “Other folks will have privacy when relinquishing a pet. And importantly, the new shelter will be built on high-and-dry land, have hurricane-impact windows, a generator, and county sewer and water.”

C.A.R.E. officials hope to pull permits in the first quarter of 2025 and break ground during the second quarter. The site plan is in the final stages of getting approved by Hillsborough County. Once construction begins, it’s expected to take 18 months to build the shelter.

“We realize some people aren’t in a position to help at this time, but we’d appreciate it if anyone who can donates this month to our matching gift campaign, it helps us meet our goal and gives more vulnerable animals their second chance,” With said. “Donations in any dollar amount will be matched until the end of December.”

To donate, send your tax-deductible check, made payable to C.A.R.E., to 1528 27th St. SE, Ruskin, FL 33570, or visit www.careshelter.org/. For more information, call 813-645-2273.

C.A.R.E. is a 501(c) 3 organization (59-3678003) registered with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Registration No. CH-14526.