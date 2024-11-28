Sumner basketball tips off season

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Stingray basketball opened with a 67-57 home win vs. South Shore rival Spoto on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and lost 75-64 at East Bay on Friday, Nov. 22.

Sumner returned to the hardwood, as with the football program, seeing a change in the coaching staff. Augustine Gaddis assumed the head coaching role, taking over for Ryan Bethoney. It is the third head coach going into the fifth year of the program. Bethoney stepped aside to spend more time with his family. The ’Rays returned five players from the previous season. Sumner saw Jacob Douglas, a high energy player who was fearless in pressuring defenses, reunited with another former Stingray at North Tampa Christian Academy. Caleb Williams, who left after the 2022-23 season to play on the other coast, has returned and is now teammates with Jacob Douglas. Caleb’s brother, Tyler Williams, another standout in both basketball and football, is playing his senior season at Alonso HS.

Spoto stayed with Sumner for most of the first quarter, but the ’Rays extended out to a 19-12 lead to end the quarter. The Stingrays played a tenacious defense and forced a number of Spartan turnovers to extend their lead to 35-21 at the half. It looked like the ’Rays were headed to a running clock (when a team holds a 35-point lead) as they built a 53-34 lead midway through the third quarter; the Spartans rallied but ran out of time. Karsten Walker, returning for his senior season, led the Stingrays with 26 points for the night, including a couple of three-pointers. Devin Baker, also returning, added 13 points for the victors. The Spartans were paced by senior Donovan McSwain with 17 points on the night.

Sumner next played on Friday, Nov. 22, at South Shore rival East Bay. The ’Rays moved out to an early 25-12 lead to end the first quarter. The Indians flipped the script and won the second quarter 24-10. Both teams played a tight defense that led to fast break opportunities and the first half of the game was akin to a track meet with the teams racing up and down the court. As was the case in football, it didn’t take long for the ’Rays to face a former teammate as senior Lamardea Anderson transferred to play for the Indians. Anderson is a dynamic presence and takes the ball to the hoop with zeal. The third quarter was a bit tighter, but East Bay managed to extend its lead to 5 points and the ’Rays would not get any closer than that, the Indians emerging with the home win. The Stingrays had some missed opportunities from the free-throw line that could have impacted the outcome of the game.

The Stingrays have the week off as Hillsborough County schools are closed for the holiday. Sumner returns to the hardwood vs. Riverview on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and stays home to play Tampa Bay Tech on Thurs., Dec. 5, before playing at Durant on Dec. 6 to close their week.

