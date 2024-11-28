Obituaries for the week of November 28, 2024

Doris Fay Buzbee

We gather here today to honor and remember the life of Doris Fay Buzbee, a remarkable woman who, through her 95 years, graced the world with her presence, her wisdom and her unwavering faith. Born on March 6, 1929, in a world vastly different from today’s, Doris lived a life rich with dedication to her faith, her family and her community. Although she passed from this life on November 19, 2024, her spirit and the impact she had on those around her will forever remain in our hearts.

Doris was, above all else, a devout Christian. Her love for Christ and her church was the cornerstone of her existence. Whether she was involved in the church bake sale or simply attending Sunday service, her devotion was clear to everyone who knew her. Her relationship with God was a source of strength and comfort for her, and she often spoke about how much it meant to her. She would urge each of us to find and nurture our own spiritual paths, never ceasing in her heartfelt reminders to “get your life right before it’s too late.”

Her love for family was just as significant. To know Doris was to know the warmth of her love and the depth of her care. Conversations with her often revolved around the well-being of her family members, each one mentioned by name in her nightly prayers. She was our family’s super glue, always ready with a shoulder to cry on or words of forgiveness, understanding and support. She managed to create a unique balance—being a friend to all of us while also being our hero.

Doris’s talent in the kitchen was legendary. Known as one of the best southern cooks in town, her recipes were treasured family secrets passed down through generations. Her sweet potato pie was not just food; it was a testament to the love and care she poured into every meal she made. Gathered around her table, we found not just nourishment but also an extension of her kindness and generosity.

Equally important was her love for her community, particularly her hometown of Ruskin. Her commitment to bringing people together extended beyond her family and into the community she cherished deeply. She believed in the power of small gestures to bring about meaningful connections, whether it was by organizing local events or simply chatting with neighbors as she went about her day.

In addition to her faith and family, Doris had a passion for life’s simple pleasures, like bowling with friends and traveling with the Sunshiners group. These trips were the source of many cherished memories, stories she fondly recounted to anyone willing to listen. Her laughter and spirit during those times were contagious and showcased her zest for life.

As we say our farewells, let us remember Doris as she truly was: a God-fearing, loving, Christian woman, devoted to her family and community. She carried herself with grace, dignity and an unyielding sense of responsibility towards those around her. For those of us she left behind, let us take comfort in her teachings, her love and her legacy of faith.

Thank you, Doris, for the lessons you taught us, the love you shared and the memories we hold dear. May we honor your life by embodying the virtues you held dear, and may you rest in peace, knowing that your spirit continues within each of us.

Richard J. DeYoung

Richard James DeYoung, aged 83, passed away on Nov. 11, 2024, in Ruskin, FL. Born on July 10, 1941, Richard dedicated 38 years of his career to the Alpine Ave. General Motors Plant in Grand Rapids, Michigan, retiring as a general supervisor in 1999.

Richard is survived by his wife of 32 years, Judy Halladay DeYoung; his children, Richard (Rick) DeYoung and G. Robert (Bob) DeYoung; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Lori (Lozo) O’Brien and Barry O’Brien. His legacy continues with Elise (Nick) Wilson, Claire DeYoung, Grayson DeYoung, MacKenzie O’Brien, Brendan O’Brien; and great-granddaughter, Maren Wilson. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Michael Tyron; brother, Rev. Thomas J. De Young; and brother-in-law, Ronald Kommer.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald R. DeYoung and Helen Margaret (Wilkowski) DeYoung; his siblings, Geraldine Zimmer, Mary Kommer, Robert DeYoung; and brother-in-law, Gerald Zimmer.

In retirement, Richard, alongside his wife, Judy, enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, and cherishing time at their home in Baraga, Michigan, on the shores of the Keewanaw Bay, before ultimately settling in Ruskin.

Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned at this time.

Kassey Alexander Mullins

Our beloved son, husband, father, brother, Kassey Alexander Mullins, 30, of Ruskin, FL, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2024. Born in Ogden, Utah, he had grown up in the Tampa Bay area for twenty-six years. Kassey was affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and became an Eagle Scout under the tutelage of Don Stillson and his father. He really loved to fish, play pool with friends, enjoyed the outdoors, loved soccer, the Georgia Bulldogs football and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kassey was a dedicated father and husband who loved, supported and cared for his family in a way only he could. Kassey had a special love for children, most of all for his daughter, Marceline (Marcy), whom he adored and protected with his whole being. Kassey was a great friend to many and firmly believed that family was not just blood related.

He treated all his friends like they were a part of his family. Kassey always had a special place in his heart for the underdogs and less fortunate of the world and, in many instances, has literally given the shirt off his back to help others feel more comfortable and loved.

He is survived by his wife, Brittney Sanderson; daughter, Marceline Mullins; parents, Wesley and Karina Mullins; sisters, Sacia and (Kristian) Qaqi, Margaretta and (Roger) Smith and Lanie Mullins; and nieces Thea, Evelyn and Xanthi.

A memorial service for Kassey will be held at Southern Funeral Care in Riverview, FL, on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends one hour prior.

Barbara Hansche

Barbara Elizabeth Cassidy Hansche peacefully entered into rest on July 29, 2024. At 96, she could reflect upon 67 years of marriage and memories of loved ones and friends. Her husband, Robert W. Hansche, died on August 5, 2014, at age 92.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Kimberlee; grandson, Brandan; her sister, Valerie; and special nieces, nephews and cousins. Born In Newburgh, New York, she was the daughter of William P. Cassidy and Pauline E. Snyder Cassidy. They had five daughters, including Wilma C. Drake, Joan Eileen (died as an infant), Ann C. Tierney and Valerie C. Cutler. Barbara was a versatile athlete. During high school, she received honors for softball. An accomplished water skier, any sport was fun for her. She was a giving person, artistic and creative. Barbara enjoyed doing things for her loved ones. She will be most fondly remembered for the family gatherings at her beautiful home.

Barbara has been interred next to her husband at Sarasota National Cemetery, as arranged through his service as Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class, in the U.S. Navy.

Horace R. Railey

Horace Rudolph Railey, 89, of Sun City Center, Florida, died October 22, 2024. Mr. Railey was born February 11, 1935, in LaGrange, GA, son of Will and Hattie Railey.

Rudy, his nickname, was formerly of Hampton, GA. He retired from Whitman Chocolates. Survivors are his wife, Charlotte Ann Benton Railey, married 66 years; son, David Alan Railey, wife, Peggy Railey; daughter, Laurie Anne McCullers, Brett McCullers; grandsons, Kristopher Railey, Amanda Railey; great-grandson, Mason Railey; stepchildren, Isaish, Katie, Aubrey, Jackson Garner, Lilly Adams, Jeremy, Diana Adams, Daniel, Julie, Abigail, James Adams; niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

He loved to play horseshoes and baseball. He was good in both of them. A traveler of many years in a camper touring the United States, he loved Georgia football never missed a game.

There will be a celebration of life Dec. 9 in the Courtyard, Sun City Center, FL.