Hurricane tolls recounted as ‘final pass’ for hurricane debris kicks off in December

Hillsborough County officials have announced a “final pass” collection of hurricane debris, as more than 2.9 million cubic tons of construction and demolition trash and yard waste have been collected since Hurricane Milton left its toll.

County officials liken the mass to the filling of Raymond James Stadium seven times over.

According to Hillsborough officials, county teams have completed the first pass for disaster debris collection and will begin the final pass on Monday, Dec. 9. Residents are instructed to move debris outside before Dec. 9 to ensure both construction and demolition debris, as well as yard waste, is collected.

The deadline is in keeping with the 90-day completion target that Tim Dudley Jr., the county’s director of emergency management, discussed for debris cleanup at a meeting last month with the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners. The aim, he said, is to complete debris pickup by Jan. 7.

Dudley, as well, at the Oct. 23 meeting, offered his assessment of how huge a task this has been to meet the Jan. 7 deadline, likening the collection of storm debris to “a line of fully loaded dump trucks, nose to tail, from Tampa to St. Augustine, which is equivalent to 194 miles.”

Responsible for the mess are Hurricane Milton, which struck Siesta Key as a Category 3 storm on Oct. 10, and Hurricane Helene, which struck as a Category 4 storm in the Big Bend area on Sept. 26. According to Dudley, “Helene and Milton yard waste alone is equivalent to 8.7 years of average annual yard waste being collected in 90 days.”

Impressive for sure, which is why Hillsborough County Fire Chief Jason Dougherty, at the outset of the recovery effort, said officials were in the marathon phase of the cleanup effort. As Dougherty put it, “Dudley said, ‘This is not going to happen overnight.’”

In all, three storms struck Florida this hurricane season, with Hurricane Debby on Aug. 5 causing up to 12 inches of rain, with a maximum rate of 12.5 inches in Sun City Center. Dudley continued, noting that Hurricane Helene “left us with 7.2 feet or record surge,” including “record flooding on the Alafia River at U.S. 301, at 9.2 feet and an additional 5 inches or rain.”

Then came Milton.

“We prepared for 10 to 14 feet of surge and ended up with isolated rain impacts up to 18.82 inches, seen in Westchase,” Dudley said. He noted as well that the Hillsborough County River at Morris Bridge Road, at 38.16 inches, broke its 34.7-inch record. Moreover, the Hillsborough County River at Hillsborough River State Park hit 17.14 inches, breaking its 17.01-inch record.

“The average rainfall around Oct. 15 is usually 44.64 inches for the Tampa Bay area,” Dudley said, noting that the tally this year by Oct. 15 hit 77.4 inches. The annual rate for the Tampa Bay area, he added, is 49.48 inches.

Looking ahead, all routes are included in the final phase collection of hurricane debris, which kicks off Dec. 9. It is slated to continue seven days a week until all debris is collected, with the county’s 90-day, Jan. 7, deadline in mind. The county on its web site links to the “debt collection lookup tool,” which allows residents to check the operation’s progress by street address.

The link to the county’s reports on Hurricane Milton cleanup is www.HCFL.gov/MiltonCleanup/. Debris is to be separated by category and placed curbside without blocking the roadway or storm drains. Yard waste is considered leaves, tree branches, logs and plants. Furniture and construction debris include mattresses, drywall, building materials, carpeting and fencing. Large appliances include washers, dryers, stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers, freezers and water heaters.

Noted as well is the option to hire a contractor for storm debris disposal. County officials have created forms for residents to print, sign and give to contractors, including tree trimmers and landscapers. In turn, the contractor is to present this form at any county drop-off location, as proof the contractor is authorized to dispose of debris on behalf of the resident. There are “self-haul” forms for storm debris and for construction and demolition storm debris.

Hillsborough has five collection facilities, including in Seffner, Tampa and Plant City. Likewise, the South County Solid Waste Facility in Gibsonton, at 13000 U.S. Highway 41, accepts yard waste; empty furniture, construction debris and appliances; and tires, electronics and paint. Hazardous waste is excluded. The facility is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday through Monday. The Wimauma Solid Waste Facility, at 16180 West Lake Drive, accepts the same items. The hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Residents are required to present a photo ID that shows the Hillsborough County residential address of the property owner.

In addition to the county’s five collection sites, there are five temporary storm debris management sites open as well in Tampa, Seffner, Lutz and Valrico. The Lithia site, at the Southeast County Landfill, is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday. It’s at 15960 County Road 672. The temporary sites collect yard waste, furniture and construction debris and large appliances.

There is a link as well on the county web site detailing resources for tree removal, which is regulated by the county’s Natural Resources Division.

For more, visit www.hcfl.gov/.