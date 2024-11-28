Chamber to co-host Winthrop Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Market

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

It’s been roughly a quarter-century since Winthrop broke ground on the neotraditional community that stands in testament to the belief that people shine when they’re able to live, work and play in the community they call home.

Founded by John and Kay Sullivan, the community in Riverview for more than two decades has welcomed its residents, business owners and the community at large to a Christmas tree lighting ceremony for the start of the holiday season.

Co-hosting for a second year in a row is the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce, which last year operated as the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. The chamber announced its name change to members last year in December. The Winthrop community sits off Bloomingdale Avenue between Watson and Providence Roads, where the chamber has its offices at 6152 Delancey Station St.

The Winthrop Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Market is set to run 5 to 9 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, outdoors in the Winthrop community, near the border of Brandon and Riverview. On tap are seasonal crafts, treats, music and entertainment, as well as a photo opportunity with Santa Claus. Exhibit spaces for artists, artisans, craftsmen, jewelers, food vendors and more offer a one-stop shop for traditional and unique gift-buying opportunities.

The holiday market is an extension of the Winthrop Pop Up Market, held the third Saturday of the month from September through May. The event attracts roughly 135 vendors, including about 80 exhibitors that sign up for the entire season, said Winthrop Vice President Cindy Manchesi.

Also scheduled for the tree lighting and holiday market is youth entertainment arranged by Jordan Lebron, who helps manage rentals for the Barn Theatre at Winthrop. Established in 2000, the special events center, at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave., is a well-established venue for meetings, luncheons, weddings, parties, performances, fundraisers and more.

On tap for the Dec. 9 holiday event are pre-kindergarten students from Prodigy at Winthrop and Prodigy at Creekside; performers from Music Showcase and the Florida Academy of Performing Arts in Brandon; Hands in Motion, a singing group for students ages 10 to 15; performers under the direction of music teacher James Hemphill, from Alafia Elementary School in Valrico; and a quartet of high school students and instrumentalists, which at press deadline had not yet formalized a name.

The overall aim, Lebron said, is “to bring people together to showcase and show support for talent in Winthrop and the community at large.”

As for the Winthrop Pop Up Market, founded by Katherine Sullivan, the eldest daughter of John and Kay Sullivan, it is run now by Manchesi, who said a portion of the proceeds raised each month is set aside to benefit a community nonprofit. The local market is billed as an opportunity to “explore a diverse array of talented artists, innovative makers, thriving businesses” and to “discover an exceptional collection of unique and one- of a-kind products.” Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the market’s upcoming dates are Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19 and May 17.“We’ve been blessed with a variety of booth vendors,” Manchesi said, noting the one-stop shop opportunity for such things as homemade crafts, foods, jewelry, artwork, pottery, paintings, plants, woodworking, dog leashes, soaps, candles, clothes and more. “It’s great to see our individual proprietors and small businesses in action and to extend the reach of Winthrop and build deeper connections with the chamber and the community at large.”

For more, visit https://www.winthroppopupmarket.com/. For more on the chamber, visit https://www.riverviewchamber.com/.