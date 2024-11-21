Sumner Football ends season with playoff loss

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner ended a successful season, measured against their schedule, roster changes and a coaching change, with a 34-27 loss at Newsome on Friday, Nov. 15.

Sumner won the toss and deferred to the second half with Newsome getting the ball first on offense. The Stingray defense forced a Wolves’ punt after their opening drive stalled. The ’Rays opened the scoring later in the first quarter on a drive focused on handing the ball off to Jaheim Hudson, who capped the drive, carrying tacklers into the end-zone. It was a promising start for Sumner on the road, but Newsome answered on the ensuing kickoff with a long return and scored its first TD on a short run to open the second quarter scoring. The Wolves won the quarter 20-6. The Stingrays lone second quarter score was a Balaguer to Taesean Robinson connection. The ’Rays had a chance to go into halftime tied, but Antonio Balaguer and Jeremiah Jones weren’t on the same page, and Newsome picked off the pass in the end-zone to essentially close the first half with the Wolves up 20-13.

The game took a chippy turn in the third quarter on a Newsome drive that was fueled by a number of officials’ flags on Sumner. The Sumner faithful and coaching staff voiced their displeasure, disputing the calls, and the game stalled while conversations ensued. When the game resumed, Newsome capped their drive with a backbreaking TD to go up 34-13. But the Stingrays, to their credit, regrouped and scored an early fourth quarter TD with Balaguer and Robinson connecting for the second time in the game. Sumner added another TD on a Tommy Scott run to close to within a score with just under two minutes left. The ’Rays failed on an attempted on-side kick, and the Wolves notched the playoff win to go on to play Venice, the #1 seed in the bracket, that defeated Haines City 56-7 in its first-round game.

The Stingrays will now turn their sights to 2025. Head coach George Selvie will have a full off-season to build on the successes of the 2024 season. The ’Rays navigated a difficult schedule with a long trip to Jacksonville to open the season. They put together a three-game win streak to get their footing. And Antonio Balaguer, only a sophomore, had a record setting first starting season as the varsity QB. Stingray football will set its sights on a longer playoff run in 2025.

Story or any parts of the story are copyright protected, including AI revisions, without permission of the editor. Photos available for purchase at https://www.maxpreps.com/photography/photographers/ Florida-Francis Fedor Photography/Graphics Inquiries: Email: FrancisFotography@Outlook.com Phone: 202-683-9691.