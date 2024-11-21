SCC UMC to host Thanksgiving meal for the community

By LOIS KINDLE

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center will host its 2nd annual, communitywide Thanksgiving service and meal Nov. 28 at 1971 Haverford Ave.

The service will be led by the Rev. Debbie Marion, minister of pastoral care, at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary. A full Thanksgiving meal, prepared by chef Joe Gregory, will be served at two seatings – the first at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 12:30 in the Life Enrichment Center. The doors open at 11 a.m.

The free meal will include roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll and butter and pumpkin pie. Coffee, iced tea, lemonade and water will be available.

Attending the service isn’t required, but guests must RSVP by picking up tickets at the church office in advance between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20; Thursday, Nov. 21; and Monday, Nov. 25. They will also be available between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24. The office will be closed Friday, Nov. 22.

If you want a meal, respond quickly because tickets are going fast.

Last year, the church fed 400 people, which included meals for 50 homeless individuals,” said Victoria Sorensen, director of ministry.

“This year, we’re preparing 600 meals, and 100 of them are going to homeless folks identified by Calvary Lutheran Church in Ruskin and the Lord’s Lighthouse Ministry in Wimauma,” she said. “The meals will be distributed by these organizations.

“As always, we welcome anyone, regardless of age. We do this to alleviate loneliness on the holiday by bringing the community together, promoting togetherness and ensuring those who are food insecure or have no loved ones in the area get a hot Thanksgiving meal.”

Sun City Center United Methodist Church is footing the entire bill. The outlay is estimated to be $6,000.

About 45 volunteers from the church’s hospitality team and Sorensen’s contacts in the community are helping make the meal possible.

For more information, call 813-634-2539.

Mark your calendars now

Sun City Center United Methodist Church will host its annual Timely Treasures Arts & Crafts Fair Saturday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Life Enrichment Center. The event will include more than 75 vendors, selling handmade crafts, original artwork, one-of-a-kind gifts and holiday decorations. Admission is free.

At 7 p.m., Dec. 15, the Rev. Debbie Marion will lead the church’s annual Blue Christmas service in the sanctuary. Anyone dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce/separation, coping with the loss of their home/job or undergoing any other painful situation is invited to attend.

The service is open to the entire South Shore community. For more information, call 813-634-2539.

This year’s Sights and Sounds of Christmas will take place Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Life Enrichment Center. The free event is open to the public and includes Christmas hymns, the Bellissima Bells and performances by the Chancel Choir, Praise Team band and the church’s Children & Youth Ministry.

All events are at 1971 Haverford Ave.