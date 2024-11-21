Rep. Buchanan awards Veteran commendations and medals

By PHYLLIS HODGES

An impressive event took place on Nov.11 at Newsome High School’s new Performing Arts Center. Congressman Vern Buchanan awarded the 2nd Annual Congressional Veteran Commendation to 30 Veterans. Six of the honorees served in World War II. Buchanan established the awards to honor the wartime sacrifices and peacetime community involvement of Veterans residing in Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

“These awards are just one small way we can help pay tribute to our local heroes who put it all on the line to defend our country and way of life,” said Congressman Buchanan. “While we will never be able to fully repay the honorees for their selfless sacrifices, I hope the Congressional Veteran Commendation helps express how grateful our community truly is for their service.”

An independent panel of Veterans reviewed nominations and chose the following 30 Veterans for their wartime and post-military service:

• Angel Alvarez of Riverview, U.S. Army.

• Angelo Barnello Sr. of Riverview, U.S. Marine Corps (WWII).

• Stephen Browning of Apollo Beach, U.S. Air Force.

• Delford Connell of Sun City Center, U.S. Navy (WWII).

• Geoffrey Cordes of Bradenton, U.S. Army.

• Angel Davila Lopez of Lithia, U.S. Army.

• Harry Demeza of Sun City Center, U.S. Army (WWII).

• Jerry Estes of Wimauma, U.S. Air Force.

• Brenda Gaines of Bradenton, U.S. Army.

• Jeffrey Gaines of Bradenton, U.S. Army.

• Lloyd Grable of Sun City Center , U.S. Army (WWII).

• Dwain Hannah of Brandon, U.A. Army.

• William Hodges of Sun City Center, U.S. Air Force.

• Carl Hunsinger of Palmetto, U.S. Air Force.

• Bruce Johnson of Valrico, U.S. Navy.

• William Kirkpatrick of Sun City Center, U.S. Navy.

• Jim Klocke of Bradenton, U.S. Coast Guard.

• Maurice Lanouette of Sun City Center, U.S. Army (WWII).

• Robert Marasco of Valrico, U.S. Marine Corps.

• Thomas Moncrief of Apollo Beach, U.S. Air Force.

• Joseph Muhlberger of Valrico, U.S. Air Force.

• Jerry Neff of Bradenton, U.S. Army.

• Sean Powers of Bradenton, U.S. Marine Corps.

• Robert Putnam of Sun City Center, U.S. Army.

• Thomas Reichard of Valrico, U.S. Marine Corps.

• Gill Ruderman of Bradenton, U.S. Army.

• Milton Shattuck of Bradenton, U.S. Army.

• Vincent Spanicciati of Lakewood Ranch, U.S. Marine Corps.

• George Tamburello of Wimauma, U.S. Army (WWII).

• Lonnie Vona of Valrico, U.S. Army.

Additionally, Congressman Buchanan presented three Veterans with meritorious medals received for service to our country:

• Charles McMurtry was presented with the U.S. Army’s Good Conduct Medal and the Expert Infantryman Badge.

• Errol Brady Ross was presented with the U.S. Marine Corps’ Southwest Asia Service Medal 3 Stars, Good Conduct Medal with Expert Badge Rifle Bar, National Defense Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon 1 Star.

• Joseph Pereira was presented with the U.S. Army’s Purple Heart for wounds received in action on 9 November, 1970, in the Republic of Vietnam

Buchanan has a strong record of fighting for veterans and military families. In December 2021, a Buchanan measure to reduce military training accidents, following the death of Bradenton soldier Nicolas Panipinto, was enacted into law. Buchanan also re-introduced the Veterans Overmedication and Suicide Prevention Act, which requires the VA to study the link between addictive opioids and the alarmingly high rate of suicides among Veterans, and the Veterans Eligible to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act, which helps student Veterans by ensuring they are able to quickly and easily transfer their course credits to another institution should their school close or program end suddenly. The VETS Credit Act was unanimously passed by the U.S. House with broad bipartisan support in 2022. Currently, Buchanan is a cosponsor of the National POW/MIA Memorial and Museum Act.