Operation Medicine Cabinet is Dec. 6 in Sun City Center

By LOIS KINDLE

It’s time to gather any outdated, expired, or unused drugs and prescriptions and drop them off Dec. 6 at Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, Sun City Center.

And while you’re at it, get rid of any outdated vitamins, supplements, liquids and pet meds – and sharps (which need to be in some kind of container).

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Jeff Merry and Community Service Aide Shelby Hillman will be on hand for Operation Medicine Cabinet between 8 a.m. and noon to accept your drop-off and ensure its safe destruction at a later date by incineration. You don’t even have to leave your car or golf cart.

The event is open to the public and financially supported by Home Instead Senior Care.

Afterward, Merry and Hillman will move on to do a second collection between 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Freedom Plaza Atrium, 1010 American Eagle Blvd.

There are three major reasons why you should participate:

1) Throwing old drugs in the trash or dumping them down a toilet or drain contaminates the water supply.

2) Keeping them around increases the chance of your inadvertently making a medication error, increasing the risk of an adverse drug interaction or unexpected side effect that lands you in a hospital emergency room.

3) It keeps drugs out of the hands of contractors, service providers and relatives who work in or visit your home and end up personally misusing them or illegally selling them on the street.

“That’s why we do this twice a year here in Sun City Center and have for the past 18 years,” said Merry, who has been involved since 2015. “Everything is totally confidential. We take everything as is. There’s no need to empty containers or remove labels.”

Everything is boxed, sealed, labeled and weighed, and then delivered to the HCSO’s District 2 office on Falkenburg Road in Tampa to be securely stored until it’s taken to Tampa for incineration. The drugs never leave HCSO chain of custody.

On average, Merry collects 750 pounds of drugs during each spring and fall collection. More than eight tons have been dropped off by community residents over the years.

You can always drop off small quantities of pills or capsules anytime at the Dist. 4 Command office, 508 33rd St. SE, Ruskin. Liquids and sharps are prohibited there.

Operation Medicine Cabinet in Sun City Center is HCSO’s only remaining drug take-back program in Hillsborough County.

For more information, call David Scott, co-owner of At Home Senior Care, at 813-633-0333.

Merry or Hillman can be reached at 813-242-5525.

IF YOU GO

WHO: HCSO and Home Instead Senior Care – Sun City Center

WHAT: Operation Medication Cabinet fall take-back event for prescription drugs and other medications

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 6

WHERE: 8 a.m. to noon, Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, Sun City Center and 12:30 to 2 p.m., Freedom Plaza atrium, 1010 American Eagle Blvd., Sun City Center

COST: Free to all South Shore residents