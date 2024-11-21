Obituaries for the week of November 21, 2024

Michael A. Fitzgerald

Michael A. Fitzgerald, born July 12, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan, passed away Sept. 27, 2024. He moved from Detroit to Florida in 1956. In 1966 he received a bachelor’s degree in Business and Finance from Florida State University. He opened an accounting practice in West Palm Beach. This is also where he met the love of his life, Marietta “Wendy” Childers, whom he was married to for almost 50 years. He sold his practice in 1982 and moved to Brandon, where he opened another accounting practice again. Mike viewed his accounting practice as a ministry to Christ. His business mission statement was…Psalm 1: 1-3: “Happy are those who do not follow the advice of the wicked, or take the path that sinners tread…. but their delight is in the law of the Lord… In all they do, they prosper. ” He also enjoyed working with churches and clergy throughout the diocese. His greatest passion was for Jesus and his earthly family.

He was a member of Holy Innocence Church for 28 years and is now a member of St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Sun City after moving to Parrish, FL, in 2010. He was a lay Eucharistic minister and a greeter, belonged to the Order of St. Luke and was very committed to the healing ministry. He made his Cursillo in 1985, and this experience set his path personally, professionally and, most of all, spiritually. After the three-day weekend, the fourth day is the rest of your life, and Mike took his fourth day seriously. Mike enjoyed time with his family, church family, golf, painting, going to the beach, singing and dancing, and doing anything with Wendy. He will also be remembered for his wit and sense of humor.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Ortisi, and two sons, Michael Fitzgerald Jr. and Michael Childers. His sister, Sharon Henkel, and brother, Pat Fitzgerald, survive him, as his wife, Marietta ” Wendy” Fitzgerald; daughter Quin, and her husband, Kevin Stevens (granddaughters Kylyn and Lindy); daughter, Michele, and her husband, Jeff Wolfe (grandson Nicholas); grandson, Mikey Childers, and his wife, Emily (two great-granddaughters, Riley and Remi); granddaughters, Kambrah and Shelby Fitzgerald; and granddaughter, Caryn Childers. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 1015 E Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center, FL. Lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your church or favorite charity. Serenitymeadows.com/.

John Ross

John Ross, Ogunquit, ME, passed away on Nov. 9, 2024.

Born Jan. 7, 1935, in Bristol, CT, John attended GMI in Flint, MI, studying mechanical engineering. Eventually, John took a job with Boy Scouts of America, spending 34 years, including scout executive, in Connecticut and Massachusetts. After retirement, he worked selling water treatment equipment and working at Sears in Hyannis, MA.

He was an active Rotarian and volunteered at the Hyannis Senior Center, delivering meals to seniors. In Ogunquit, he volunteered at the Heritage Museum and on the Marginal Way.

John and Pat wintered in Sun City Center, FL, where he was known for fixing people’s homes. He loved to paint, winning several blue ribbons at local art contests. He built furniture and owned every tool known to man.

John was a wonderful husband to Pat for over 68 years; loving father to Brian (Diane), York, ME, Sharon, Bethesda, MD, and Bob (Karen), Stowe, VT; grandfather to Melissa Prass (Markus), Katie, Becky (fiancé Ashley Barrows), Callagy and Sloane; and great-grandfather to Luise and Emilia Prass.

John is predeceased by granddaughter, Callagy Fahey Ross; Sharon‘s partner, Bill McCoy; and his parents, Alexander and Dorothy Ross.

Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.”

Donald J. Boyle

Donald J. Boyle, 93, of Sun City Center, FL, received the gift of eternal life Nov. 3, 2024. Donald was devoted to his God, his family, his friends and community. He served his country as a U.S. Marine during the Korean conflict and served the State of New Jersey as a member of the N. J. State Police and was a captain when he retired after 29 years. He was also security manager for Bristol Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals for ten years at the New Brunswick facility and a former parishioner of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ, and Our Lady of Guadalupe of Wimauma, FL.

He is survived by the love of his life, Margaret, his beloved wife of 69 years; sons, Richard and his wife, Margaret, Timothy and his wife, Sally, John, Matthew and his wife, Jena; daughter, Ellen Cooper; 10 grandchildren, Kelly, Stacey, Maggie, Katie, T. Sean, Tyler, Torey, Lyndsey, Joseph and Gavin; and five great-grandchildren. He had been predeceased by his son, Donald J. Jr.

His memory will be cherished by all who knew him, and his contributions to his communities will long be remembered and appreciated. Rest in peace, Donald; you will be missed by all who knew you. Donald’s memorial service will be Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 16650 US-301, Wimauma, FL 33598. We ask you please make donations to the American Diabetes Association.