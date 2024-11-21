C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair is Dec. 7

By LOIS KINDLE

The C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair is one of the community’s most enjoyable holiday shopping opportunities, and it’s coming up Dec. 7 at Del Webb Southshore Falls in Apollo Beach. Open to the public, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the SSF Clubhouse’s Grand Ballroom, 122 Falls Blvd.

Admission is $10 and includes one raffle ticket.

All proceeds benefit the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort animal shelter in Ruskin. The funding generated goes toward animal care, the largest part of the charity’s annual operating budget.

This 5th annual shopping extravaganza is filled with something for everyone – distinctive gifts and themed gift packages; a wine pull; free wine tasting by PRP International Wine; chance drawings for gift baskets, gift cards and free or discounted services from local grocers, restaurants and businesses; 50/50 drawing, raffle prizes and a large silent auction.

Tickets for the chance drawings are one for $1, seven for $5 and 20 for an entire arm’s length. Wine-pull tickets are $10 each.

If you’re looking for something unique to gift someone (or yourself) this holiday season, this event is the place to find it.

Thirty vendors will be on hand, featuring everything from visual art, wood crafts and fine silver jewelry to glass and resin art, pet accessories and cigars. Additionally, you’ll find things like pickles, jams and jellies, bakery goods, pottery, essential oils/gifts and custom wine boards and accessories.

Auction favorites include the following packages: A Year of Fun and Food (gift cards for 12 restaurant and activity gift cards), A Taste of Apollo Beach and A Taste of Ruskin/Sun City Center, Grocery Gift Cards, and Brew Bus and Pub Pass.

Other auction items include an Apple iPad, valued at $980; four one-day passes to Metro Lagoon; Paradise Boat Tours dolphin sightseeing tour; 1905 Restaurant Group, valued at $100 gift card; gift certificates from Big Red Balloon and Apollo Beach Tattoo; an Orca cooler donated by Royal Canin, valued at $325; a two-volume set of the Complete Far Collection by Gary Larson, valued at $175; and a spin art package from Bury the Hatchet, valued at $160.

“We’re grateful to the following area businesses for their donations: Amazon, Apollo’s Bistro and the Apollo Beach Diner; BubbaQue’s, Dog Gone Holistic and the Salty Shamrock; Society Wine Bar, El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant and Circles Restaurant; the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton, Teal Turtle Boutique and Top Golf; ZooTampa at Lowry Park, Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg and Uncle Joe’s New York Diner; Apollo Meats, Portillo’s in Brandon and Bella Cucina Restaurant; Bin + Board, Stein & Vine, and Carriage Auto; the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg; and Pinch A Penny Patio & Spa, Apollo Beach,” said event chairwoman Cheri Schumacher.

The C.A.R.E. Gift and Wine Fair is sponsored by Flooring Masters Riverview, Luhrsen Goldberg, Adobe, ZenBusiness, Krewe of the South Shore Marauders, Kathy Lieberman REMAX, Quest Ecology, Professional Movement Solutions, Align Right Realty – Apollo Beach, Pet Paradise, Royal Canin and The Alley.

Founded in 2000 by veterinarian Hal Ott, C.A.R.E. is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that receives no governmental funding and relies strictly on fundraisers, adoption fees, occasional grants, individual donations, business sponsors and bequests. The no-kill shelter cares at 1528 27th St. SE, Ruskin, provides refuge and care for stray, abandoned and unwanted cats and dogs, and is staffed almost entirely by volunteers. It’s open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.careshelter.org/ or Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort on Facebook or call 813-645-2273.