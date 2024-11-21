Avilla Cypress Creek offers unique lifestyle; opens Nov. 21

By PHYLLIS HODGES

The November 21 Grand Opening of Avilla Cypress Creek, (Sun City Center), is a great opportunity for learning more about this built-to-rent neighborhood. The event begins at 9 a.m. and features three models for touring—one that will be fully furnished (two-bedroom).

The concept of Avilla communities, built by NexMetro, is relatively new. It offers an alternative to typical rentals, in that it features single level, detached homes for lease in a gated enclave.

Linda Coburn, NexMetro’ s vice president of asset management, said, “Our residents are typically ones who have the wherewithal to buy or to own but are choosing to rent. There is tremendous appeal of this hybrid housing offering to diverse consumers in all stages of life. They often range from young professionals looking for convenience and proximity to employment opportunities or those in a life-stage transition. Others are baby boomers downsizing and looking to scale back while increasing their freedom and discover our Avilla homes can meet all their needs.”

NexMetro has several communities in Florida. Avilla Cypress Creek is the second for serving the Tampa Market; it follows Avilla Suncoast, opened in Odessa three years ago. The company has invested $2.5+ billion in the Phoenix, Dallas, Denver, Tampa, Austin and Atlanta markets combined. It currently has over 52 neighborhoods—more than 9,300 homes completed, under construction or in development.

William Hulton, NexMetro’s vice president of development for Florida, says, “Demand for single-family rental homes remains incredibly strong as consumers seek this unique lifestyle experience that combines the best of a detached home and mortgage-free, maintenance-free living.”

Avilla Cypress Creek features 168 units on the 17-acre site. The two-bedroom (1,007 sq. ft.) and three-bedroom (1,280 sq. ft.) floor units are detached. The one-bedroom units (700 sq. ft.) share a wall with another unit. They all feature private entrances, outdoor patios and backyards. Socializing opportunities abound with the pool, spa, outdoor recreational areas and dog park.

The homes all have 10-ft. ceilings and are designed with lots of windows. They are fitted with top-tier amenities, including private entrances and backyards, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a full-size washer and dryer and smart home technology. Monthly rentals range from $1,700 to $2,800. Garages, storage units and electric car charging stations are available. The neighborhood is maintained by a professional management company.