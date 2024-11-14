University of South Florida loses to Navy

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The USF Bulls hosted Navy ahead of Veterans Day and held their annual Salute To Service, as well as homecoming. The festivities included a fly over by the Coast Guard, various honoring of local Navy (and other service representatives), and a swearing in ceremony for men and women enlisting in our armed forces, making for a very patriotic day at Raymond James Stadium. The game was a 28-7 loss for USF as it continues to struggle on offense since losing starting QB Byrum Brown on Sept. 28 in a game at Tulane. In a sad moment on the day, there was a moment of silence for the sudden passing of the USF basketball coach, Amir Abdour-Rahim, on Oct. 24, 2024, after leading Bulls baseketball to its first Top 25 finish and its first American Athletic Conference title last season. The university celebrated the groundbreaking on its new 30k seat on-campus stadium with anticipated completion for the 2027 season.