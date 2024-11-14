Rose Fund collection sheds light on Marine detachment and Publix support

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Marine Veterans who meet in Riverview added to their Rose Fund coffers with a meet-and-greet fundraiser outside the Publix supermarket in Sun City Center last month.

As a group, the Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment 1226 of the Marine Corps League, founded as the Riverview detachment, gathers outside a different Publix market roughly 10 times a year to collect customer donations, greet the public and meet with fellow Marines who drop by to tell their stories.

That’s the word from adjutant Jack Skelding, who said Rose Fund donations are used for college scholarships for graduating high school seniors; for support of youth programs, such as the Young Marines program in Ruskin; and to help people who have served who have trouble paying their bills, such as for rent, water or electricity.

“We strive to do charitable work,” Skelding said.

The detachment meets at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the American Legion Alafia Post 148 in Riverview, at 7240 U.S. Highway 301. Its website notes the nonprofit organization works on various projects for community improvement and helps to promote Boy Scouts, Toys for Tots and more.

The organization is open to active, former and retired Marines, as well as U.S. Navy chaplains and Fleet Marine Force (FMF) corpsmen, who provide medical and operational support to Marines in the field.

The detachment also has associated members, who Skelding said can be a member from a different branch of service, “who live up to our standards and accept our principles.”

Skelding, who, in addition to his service in Vietnam, reported many tours of duty, including those in Okinawa, Korea, Hawaii, Guam and the Philippines, said he was part of the group that founded the Riverview detachment in 2006.

“There’s quite a Marine population in this area, so we pulled it together,” Skelding said. “We’re the greatest fighting organization in the world. Once a Marine, always a Marine. It’s a title you carry for life. I spent 22 years in active duty, and I’d go back in tomorrow morning if my body would let me.”

That allegiance is evident as well in the Marines who drop by the Rose Fund table to share their stories, outside whatever Publix the detachment happens to be at, Skelding said.

“It’s kind of like a brotherhood, or a big family,” he added. “I can sit down and talk to a Marine just like we were together yesterday, even though I may have never seen this guy in my life before.”

For the fellowship and community, members meet with and join the Riverview detachment, named now for Walter P. Ryan, who in 2017, at the time of his death was the group’s commandant. Serving in that role now is Ron Essick. Serving as senior and junior vice, respectively, are Mike Hernando and William King.

As for the fund named after a rose, it’s likened to the poppy, which since 1920 and 1922, respectively, has been recognized as the official memorial flower for the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). National Poppy Day is celebrated the Friday before Memorial Day.

For each Rose Fund donation, Skelding said, the donor receives “a small little rose you put on your lapel.”

For the Marines, the rose as a memorial flower dates back to 1977, during the War of Independence, when the Marine Corps Rose was dedicated to those Marines who had made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, according to a Marine Corps post.

According to posts from many detachments, The French during World War I continued this tradition. Later, the Marine Rose Program was started by U.S. Marine Eddie Gallagher from New York, “designed to parallel the VFW ‘Poppy’ program to provide funds for Marine Corps League Detachments to assist veterans and youth and provide miscellaneous other services to the community.”

For more on the Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment, open to male and female members, including combat veterans from Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm and Desert Shield, visit www.mclriverview.org/ or email mclsgtryan@gmail.com/.