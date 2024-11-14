Obituaries for the week of November 14, 2024

Margaret Wolfe

Margaret “Peggy” Wolfe passed away at her home in Sun City Center on Nov. 8, 2024. She was born on Dec. 18, 1933, in Clairton, Pennsylvania, to John and Pauline Coursin. She spent her childhood years in Clairton.

She married Richard Alli on March 17, 1953, with whom she had three children. She lived in several places, including McKeesport, Pennsylvania; Warren, Ohio; Salem, Oregon; and finally moved to Sun City Center in 1987 and resided here until she passed away.

For many years she was an outstanding homemaker, a superb waitress and office manager until her retirement when she moved to Sun City Center. After retirement, she loved to golf, play bridge, be a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and be a part of Galaxy Bridge and Luncheon Club where she served as an officer. During her retirement years she became an avid world traveler and enjoyed numerous extended trips with her family to places such as Australia, Asia, Africa, and all over Europe – some favorites included London and Switzerland. She enjoyed devoting her time to and worshiping at the Sun City Center Methodist Church. She doted on her children and grandchild. She passed away after a short and courageous battle against an unexpected cancer diagnosis.

She is survived by her husband, Jay A. Wolfe; her sister, Kathryn Turko; her children, Richard J. Alli, Jr., Debra Santangelo and her husband, Dominic, and Stephen Alli; several nieces and nephews; and her granddaughter, Paige Alli. Peggy was predeceased by her parents, her first husband and her sister, Betty Maloney.

A celebration of life will be held Nov. 15, 2024, at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave., Sun City Center, FL 33573, beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Peggy would have suggested a donation to the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center in her name.

Norma M. Tuthill

Norma Macie (Alt) Tuthill, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on Nov. 5, 2024. Born in Arrowsmith, IL, on March 14, 1932, she was the daughter of Pauline (Stump) Alt and George Alt.

After graduating from Keyser High School and Potomac State College in Keyser, WV, she began her 25-year career as an executive medical secretary at Central Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. This is where she met her future husband and world-traveling companion, Dallas B. Tuthill, M.D.

Shortly after their marriage, they relocated to Saudi Arabia for six years, where Dallas practiced medicine, and they had many adventures. Before repatriating to the U.S., Norma and Dallas made a whirlwind tour of most of the major countries of the world.

Settling in Sun City Center, they quickly became contributing members of the community. Norma especially enjoyed her time volunteering at the library.

Norma is survived by her devoted sisters, Betty Jean Henning of MD, Judy Thomas (Rick) of NC and Kathleen Mills (Richard) of WV, as well as her special stepchildren, Barbara Irby (Jim) of MA, Gary Tuthill (Lucy Flint) of MA and Ken Tuthill (Julie) of TN. She is also survived by a niece, Paula Henning of MD, and a nephew, John K. Geoghegan (Ginnyann) of GA.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, Dallas, on June 1, 2023.

Planning is underway for interment of Norma and Dallas at Arlington National Cemetery.

George A. Hages

George Anthony Hages, 69, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2024. George was born on December 6, 1954, in Springfield, Ohio, to Stephen Peter Hages and Helen Eloise Adams Hages.

George honorably served in the United States Air Force, retiring at the rank of master sergeant (MSGT) after 22 years and three months of dedicated service as a security policeman. His career took him across the globe, including assignments in England; Washington, D.C.; Homestead & Fort Walton Beach, FL; Korea; and South Africa, among others. He earned numerous accolades, such as the Joint Service Achievement Medal and multiple Air Force commendation medals, reflecting his commitment and excellence in service.

On September 18, 1977, George married Raquel Pura Ortiz-Hages in Homestead, Florida. Together, they built a loving family, raising their children, Tiffany, Elana, and Julia. He cherished his grandchildren, Paden, Lillian, Brogan and Brackyn and was a devoted brother to his siblings, Katie, Panayiota, Andonia, Stephanie, Niki and Pete. George was predeceased by his parents and brother Pete.

George was known for his love of guns, politics, debates, fishing, reading and history, but those closest to George, especially in his golden years, will remember him for his robust personality, strong sense of service and justice, and most of all, his unwavering dedication to family.

A funeral service with full military honors was held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in George’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project or another charity of your choosing.

Robert Lee Southwell Jr.

Robert Lee Southwell Jr., of Sun City Center, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 28, 2024, at Hospice House in Sun City Center, FL, after a brief illness. He was born Sept. 17, 1939, in Jacksonville, FL, to Robert Lee Southwell and Ruby Agee Southwell.

He was in the ROTC program in high school and enjoyed the friends he made in school. He was an electrical engineer, but also studied the Bible and received a degree in religious studies after his electrical engineer studies. Bob served in the Air Force and the National Guard. He strove to live a Christian life and loved the Lord with his whole heart. Bob attended St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, in Sun City Center, FL.

Bob is predeceased by his parents, Robert Lee Southwell and Ruby Agee Southwell, and his sister, Barbara Southwell.

In addition to his loving wife, Valerie Priest Southwell, Bob is survived by his sons, Brian Southwell and Scott Southwell (Christy); his step-children, David Gordineer and Katie Gordineer-Reed (Justin); step-mother, Jeanie Southwell; grandchildren, Joshua Southwell, Danielle Southwell, Hailey Reed and Andrea Reed; nephew, Jonathon Warner; sister-in-law, Linda Hansen; and brothers-in-law, Glenn Priest (Louise), Bill Priest and Steven Priest.

His funeral was held on Monday, Nov. 11, at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 1015 E. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City Center, FL. His burial followed at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park, 6919 Providence Rd., Riverview, FL.

We will miss him terribly, but we know that he is singing, dancing and worshipping God in the presence of the Lord. This gives us comfort in our loss.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, Sun City Center, FL.

Donald J. Boyle

Donald J. Boyle, 93, of Sun City Center, FL, received the gift of eternal life Nov. 3, 2024. Donald was devoted to his God, his family, his friends and community. He served his country as a U.S. Marine during the Korean conflict and served the State of New Jersey as a member of the N. J. State Police and was a captain when he retired after 29 years. He was also security manager for Bristol Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals for ten years at the New Brunswick facility and a former parishioner of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ, and Our Lady of Guadalupe of Wimauma, FL.

He is survived by the love of his life, Margaret, his beloved wife of 69 years; sons, Richard and his wife, Margaret, Timothy and his wife, Sally, John, Matthew and his wife, Jena; daughter, Ellen Cooper; 10 grandchildren, Kelly, Stacey, Maggie, Katie, T. Sean, Tyler, Torey, Lyndsey, Joseph and Gavin; and five great-grandchildren. He had been predeceased by his son, Donald J. Jr.

His memory will be cherished by all who knew him, and his contributions to his communities will long be remembered and appreciated. Rest in peace, Donald; you will be missed by all who knew you. Donald’s memorial service will be Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 16650 US-301, Wimauma, FL 33598. We ask you please make donations to the American Diabetes Association.

Janine M. Johnson

Janine Marie Johnson, age 87, passed away on June 29, 2024, at Tampa General Hospital in Florida.

Celebration of Life for Janine will be held on Nov. 23, in Sun City Center, FL, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m. with a small dinner following immediately after the service.