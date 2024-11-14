Latch your windows! Bolt your door! Beware of the Witch in 204!

By LOIS KINDLE

The Pelican Players Community Theater will present its third main stage production of the year – Barbara Pease Weber’s The Witch of 204 – Nov. 22 to 24 at the Veterans Theater in Kings Point.

It’s the nonprofit theater group’s third main-stage production of the year, and it’s one sure to tickle your funny bone.

“It’s a very funny play, and my character is truly evil,” said Carol MacAlister, who plays the role of Bella, the witch in 204.

“She wants what she wants and is willing to do anything to get it.”

The action takes place in a seaside, senior-condo community in Margate, N.J, where Sylvie, a bride-to-be, has her wedding put on hold due to the machinations of the witch, the groom’s former paramour, who turns up at the wedding as an uninvited guest.

“There’s a riotous scene of mistaken identity, but love prevails when the bride’s established group of friends and her bridesmaids collaborate to help the couple get rid of the witch,” said Mary Anne Moseley-Sapia, the show’s director and 17-year Pelican Player member. “The play is filled with humor, twists and turns and centers around the themes of aging, friendship and love later in life.”

In order of appearance, the cast includes MacAlister as Bella; Tari MacMillan as Fannie, the maid of honor; Diane Keyes as Thelma, a visually challenged bridesmaid; Sandra Foell-Goldman as Sylvie, a retired schoolteacher and bride-to-be; Jimmy Sapia as Herman, Fannie’s true love; Carolann Olson as Mabel, Sylvie’s friend and wedding officiant; Lucy Malacos as Evelyn, a wedding guest and unwitting victim of the witch; and Stephen Preuss, as the “otherworldly” groom.

Shirley Walker is assistant director of the play, and Michele Whelan is its stage manager. James Williams and Kevin Steinke built and designed the set.

“Just imagine a witch moves into the building,” Walker said, Pelican Player for the past 13 years. “What is she up to, and why does the groom cancel his wedding minutes before it’s set to take place?”

The Witch in 204 will be performed four times – at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain.

Tickets are available at the Kings Point Box Office, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and at the door before the show. The cost is $16 for evening performances and $13 for the matinees. Parking is free.

Only checks or cash will be accepted at the door, and exact amounts will be appreciated.

The Kings Point Veterans Theater is at the North Clubhouse, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center. All performances are open to the general public.

If you’re coming from outside of Kings Point, you should drive to the visitors gate and tell the attendant you’re going to the play. The clubhouse is immediately on the right.

Founded in 1981, the Pelican Players Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) organization run by volunteers, promotes the dramatic arts through stage productions and educational activities. All profits go to the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund, administered by the Community Foundation Tampa Bay to benefit local students pursuing the arts.

For more information, visit http://www.pelicanplayersscc.org or the group’s Facebook page.