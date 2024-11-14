Kittie Corral to host Holly Jolly Christmas event

By LOIS KINDLE

Kittie Corral will host its 3rd Annual Holly Jolly Christmas fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 16, at the Lake Wimauma Convention Center, 5408 State Road 674, Wimauma.

The holiday-themed, family friendly, indoor/outdoor fundraiser for the 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization is open to the public. Admission and parking are free.

It will feature more than 100 vendors selling items for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and the New Year.

You’ll find everything from fresh produce, handmade jams, sauces and jellies and homemade sweets; baked goods, fresh honey, fresh passion fruit sauces and marinades; arts & crafts, including laser-cut holiday items, artwork, woodworks, painting collages, specialty shirts, crocheted items and more; a variety of pinatas, glass plates, unique holiday gifts, including wreaths, hand-painted ornaments and other holiday décor; handmade bath and body products, hand-crafted jewelry; and pet supplies, treats and gifts. There will also be vendors of home and pet services, security services, different types of insurance, travel opportunities and real estate.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and, even, the Grinch will be on hand for free photos.

Kittie Corral will also be raising money for the rescue by serving 25 kinds of coffee, tea, apple cider, cocoa and refreshers for $5 each.

And there will be raffles for a $125 Mary Kay gift basket, $25 WaWa gift card, $25 Starbucks gift card, $25 Panera Bread gift card and a $25 McDonald’s gift card. Tickets are $1 for one, $5 for 6 and $10 for 15.

“This is one of the two major, annual Kittie Corral fundraisers,” said the charity’s founder, Angelite Bragg. “The other is my Spring Fling Fiesta. The funds we raise go to the care of the cats we rescue, on average 75 to 100 per year.

“I’m currently fostering 25 cats, including a mama ready to have babies, bottle-fed babies who have no mama, 2-month to 1 ½ year old kittens and adult cats ready for adoption, and six medically needy cats and two medically needy dogs.”

About Kittie Corral

Kittie Corral became a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization in 2017, although Bragg, its founder, had rescued animals, especially cats, throughout her life.

Its mission is to save and improve the lives of homeless cats and kittens that have been abused, left homeless, injured or neglected. The organization provides a nurturing environment for them, health care and permanent placement in safe forever homes.

Bragg is always looking for folks willing to foster a cat at Kittie Corral’s expense. All that’s required is a safe, loving environment.

The charity also has sponsorships available for cats or dogs with special needs in its care that require lifelong medical care. Healthy animals are never euthanized.

To support Kittie Corral felines, you can make a tax-deductible donation; donate items, like food, toys, treats, cages, litter and more; or adopt a cat. For more information, visit https://kittiecorral.org/, email kittiecorral@gmail.com or call 813-731-6303.