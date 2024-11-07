Sumner enjoys bye week as season nears close

By FRANCIS FEDOR

As Sumner football hits its bye week, originally the last week of the season, but now, the next to the last week of the season, the team is hopeful of a playoff berth as a reward for a tough but successful season. This also marks the fifth season of Stingray football and the program has produced a number of success stories for players who have gone on to top college programs. As we hit a break in the season, here are those players who built a Stingray legacy.

Devin Spencer, Kade Ray, Al’vondre Lewis, Kylen Webb, and Keoni Denny were a part of the roster to build the program and had an important part in the success of the program. Greg Smith III elevated the program upon his arrival that second season of the program.

Devin Spencer is playing a key role with the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Spencer plays from the running back position and has rushed for 104 yards on 22 carries and has a pass reception for 5 yards. His biggest rushing game of the season was 52 yards against #20 Iowa State. He also picked up 28 yards in a game at Michigan. Spencer played a big role in the Stingrays very successful 2023 season, piling up over 1,000 rushing yards, including four 100-yard games in an 11-2 season. His biggest game in the 2023 season was a 193-yard effort vs. Durant.

Kade Ray and Al’vondre Lewis are both in their sophomore seasons at Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH. Lewis has seen limited action on defense this season but has played in three games and has one tackle. Ray is seeing success and has played in 14 games over two seasons. He had four receptions in 2023 for 32 yards but has doubled that total in 2024 with eight catches for 148 yards and two TDs. Ray has also carried eight times for 53 yards. His biggest contributions have come on special teams and has 20 returns for 428 yards over his two seasons.

Kylen Webb is with the Clemson Tigers as a safety and is in his freshman season. He red-shirted with the Tigers in the 2023 season and contributed on special teams, making his debut against Charleston Southern and saw the field against Florida Atlantic and then Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. His best season with Sumner was his junior season. Webb rushed for 426 yards for a 6.2-yard average and seven touchdowns, and on defense he managed 19 tackles and two interceptions as part of a 9-3 2021 Stingray season.

Keoni Denny, an original Stingray, played all four seasons at Sumner before moving on to University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He is now at East Central Community College in Mississippi after transferring and is playing a freshman season on defense and is having an impact. In nine games, he has 23 tackles and has assisted on 30 others. Denny also has an interception.

Greg Smith upgraded the QB position with a combination of a strong arm and an ability to pull the ball down and challenge defenses. In his senior season with Sumner, he also played two-way football, and even played some on special teams. On defense, he was a DB and used his speed and reach to create match-up issues. He is a freshman at the University of Florida as a DB and has seen action in two games as he learns the defense.

The Sumner program has created opportunities for players to succeed, and these players are now seeing success at the next level, showing current Stingray players that their hard work and perseverance can pay off.