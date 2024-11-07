Storm overcomes Lennard on homecoming & senior night

By STEVE JACKSON

The possibility of post-season playoff games remains up in the air as four South Shore football squads play hurricane-postponement games this Thursday, Nov. 7. East Bay High, Spoto High and Sumner High complete their regular season schedule in this extra week. Lennard High completed its regular season last week with a disappointing loss to the Chamberlain Storm. Also completing their regular season schedule but with little chance at a post-season bid are the Riverview High Sharks who entertain Bartow High Nov. 7 in another hurricane make-up game.

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) is expected to announce playoff bids for districts involving South Shore teams after this week’s games are concluded. Playoffs will kickoff next week on Nov. 15 for those teams selected.

Last week, the Spoto Spartans of Coach Keith Chattin pasted the Sickles Gryphons 56-7 in Spoto. The Spartans are now 5-4, their best record in 10 years, after the Spartans posted an 8-4 mark under Coach Dale Caparaso. This week Spoto should improve its current record with a visit to underdog Leto for the last regular season game this week. The Falcons are also in 5A District 8 and have an overall record of 1-8 and 0-2 in district.

In the big win over hapless Sickles, Spoto was led offensively by junior quarterback Nathan Richardson who completed 8 of 11 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns. Richardson also rushed three times for 47 yards. The big rusher of the night for the Spartans was senior Jaedyn Cartwright with 178 yards on the ground and two TDs. Top notch junior receiver Jesse Hardin grabbed five passes for 156 yards. Also on the receiving end of Richardson’s tosses were seniors Dylan Yates with a TD on one catch and Jerrus Rodriquez with a scoring catch among his pair of receptions. The defensive stalwarts for Spoto were the usual: junior Nasir Foster, seniors Xavier Ortiz and Kaiel Stewart. Spoto’s top rusher and second-leading receiver, Z’orey Cotton, did not play in the Sickles game and may not be available for the Leto game or a possible playoff game if the Spartans receive a bid for their season play in 5A District 8.

The East Bay Indians, under Coach Mike Gottman, have also posted an excellent regular season record at 7-2 overall and 2-0 in 5A District 8. EB was idle last week but hosts the tough Tampa Bay Tech Titans in a match-up Nov. 7, with possible playoff bids on the line. The Titans are 6-2 overall and 2-0 in 5A District 8.

Sumner High is now 5-4 and, under Coach George Selvie, has put itself back in the hunt for a playoff bid and hopes to confirm its post-season spot with a win over Hillsborough County High this week. The Terriers are 3-6 overall, 2-2 in 4A District 9 and coached by the venerable veteran coach, Earl Garcia Jr.

Riverview High of Coach Tony Rodriquez was smoked 48-0 by unbeaten powerhouse Armwood High of Seffner last week.

The Sharks are just about out of post-season hopes but play Nov. 7 in Riverview, versus 5-4 overall and 1-1 Bartow, to wrap up its regular season schedule. The Bartow High Yellow Jackets also play in 6A District 7 as does Riverview.

Lennard’s hopes for a conclusive bid to the playoffs were damaged by the inexplicable loss to the Chamberlain Storm last week, 21-14. After dashing out to a 6-0 record to start this season the Longhorns loss was their fourth in a row. Now the Horns must wait to see if they are provided a post-season bid.

The Longhorns celebrated both seniors’ night and homecoming in Ruskin last week. However, the Horns could not handle the Storm despite an early second half 14-8 lead.

On the positive side, Lennard junior quarterback Jacob Mobley, in his second season as starter, threw a pair of TD passes to outstanding junior receiver London Green. However, Mobley also exceeded his season total of four pass interceptions by having five passes picked off by the Storm. The turnovers were too much for Lennard, despite an outstanding night by the Horns defense.

The Horns narrow loss to the Storm leaves Lennard at 6-4 overall in Coach KB Belton’s second season after an initial 3-7 mark last season. Coach Belton is practicing his Longhorns this week in anticipation of the possibility of meeting Wiregrass Ranch High of Pasco County in the postseason next week. Wiregrass is a tough draw at 9-0 this season and 2-0 in 6A District 9.