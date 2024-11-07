Obituaries for the week of November 7, 2024

Linda D. Coleman

Linda Dianne (Carlson) Coleman, 80, went with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 15, 2024, in Orlando, FL. She was born Jan. 6, 1944, in Salem, OH, to the late Wilmer “Ike” A. and Gene Vaughn (Souders) Carlson. She graduated from United High School in 1962; Kent State University in 1966; and Ohio State University, masters, early education. Linda focused her life on education. She pursued a formal elementary teaching career for over 40 years. After retirement, she continued to touch the hearts of students for eight years in after-school hours elementary tutoring.

Linda stood strongly with God’s help through faith and His Word, followed by her solid preservation of her family’s wellbeing and best interest, then by her clearly defined patriotism. Her Christian faith was apparent, detailed by her interaction with friends, family and community. She enjoyed traveling, camping and preserved many memories with photos. Linda loved to spend quality time with family and friends. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed college and professional events on TV. And one of her most favorite passions was watching her grandchildren be active in sports competition and special events.

Linda has left a loving family, her husband of 43 years, Alvin “Al” Coleman, of Winter Springs, FL; son, Arnold (Katie) Coleman, of Winter Springs, FL; and daughters, Bonnie Keith (Charlie), of Bloomfield, IN, Shelly Core, of Orlando, FL, and Teresa (Chris) Brock, of St. Cloud, FL. She was a cherished grandmother to Jack & Ellie Coleman, Kilea Keith, Kirstin (Jake) Gibson, Ashley (Philip) Giedroyce, Bryan and Daniel Core, Briana Brock, Brendan (Sami) Brock and great-grandmother to nine beautiful children. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Carlson, of Evanston, IL, and brother, Roger D. Carlson (Kathleen Moreau), of Canton, OH, along with nieces, Carrie Iseman and Erin Cosby and nephew, Jason Iseman. She was predeceased by her father-in-law, Virgil Floyd Coleman, and mother-in-law, Luella Marie (Mann / Metz) Coleman.

Memorial visitation for Linda Coleman will be Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 1511 El Rancho Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573. In lieu of flowers, please make charity memorial checks payable to The Linda Coleman Memorial Elementary Education Fund. Memorial funds used only for funding elementary education 501(c)3 tax exempt organizations.

Russell Edwin Merritt

Russ Merritt passed away at his home in Sun City Center on September 27, 2024. Born on Aug. 12, 1927, in Sedalia, MO, to Lewis and Hazel Merritt, he spent his childhood years in several cities in Missouri, along with his late brother, Robert. Russ graduated with a degree in administration from Central Missouri State College (now UCM), where he was a member of the Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity. His service with the military was in Germany during WWII and then in Korea. His career led him to working with the military in contracts, after which he spent many years in blood-banking.

Russell’s greatest enjoyment was scuba diving, and he and his wife, Rosslyn, traveled extensively to explore marine environments. He was certified by PADI as a Senior Advanced Diver. Upon his retirement, he was one of the first to volunteer at the Florida Aquarium in Tampa and began work there as a diver even before they officially opened. He donated more than 3000 hours to cleaning and maintaining the massive tanks. His ardent desire was to dive at the aquarium on his 80th birthday, which he accomplished under the glare of nationwide TV cameras.

A respected member of the SCC community, Russ was a 40-year member of the SCC Computer Club, where he was devoted to the technology of computers. He held several offices in the club and spent many hours teaching computer skills. He was also active in the Security Patrol and served on the budget committee of the SCC Community Association. He left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

Russell was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Rosslyn. He is survived by his wife, Ilona, of Sun City Center; two stepsons, John Baker (Washington) and Eric Baker (Michigan); and his nieces, Melissa Beal, Amy Merritt and Julie Kelly (Missouri). The interment will be at sea.

Carol A. Delia

Carol A. Delia passed away on Oct. 21, 2024, at Lifepath Hospice in Sun City Center, FL, after a battle with cancer. She was born on March 23, 1947, to Bill and Dora Gress in Yardville, New Jersey.

She is survived by her husband, James; children, James Jr. and his wife, Paola, John Michael Alan; and three grandchildren, Isabella, James Paul and Mariana.

Carol worked in Human Resources at a large insurance company before her retirement in 2005. She was an avid line dancer and enjoyed estate sales.

A celebration of life will be Nov. 11 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1250 College Ave., Ruskin, FL, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to American Cancer Society at cancer.org is suggested..