Local wildlife sanctuary, animal shelter seek donations

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

Humans weren’t the only ones in South Shore who went through the recent hurricanes.

While traumatized by the storms, the big cats and exotics at Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Wimauma and the domestic dogs and felines at the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort no-kill shelter in Ruskin all survived. But both properties suffered damages.

Fence panels throughout Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary, in addition to other structures, were blown over and/or damaged during Hurricane Milton. Thankfully, no animals were injured during the storm.

A neighbor’s tree fell on the Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort’s six-foot-high chain link fence during Hurricane Milton, requiring 100 feet of it to be replaced. The shelter also lost $900 in medications when the power went out and needs to replace its lawn tractor, which was also damaged in the storm.

Robin Greenwood, founder and CEO of the all-volunteer, outdoor sanctuary, estimated $8,000 to $10,000 is needed for materials to repair fence panels, signage, metal roof panels, waiting area benches and lattice, an office window, and its golf cart, and meat prep “barn” roofs. The estimate does not include labor or lost miscellaneous supplies.

“The repairs are needed to shade the animals and meet FWC requirements for safety,” she said. “Our losses were minimized by strategic tree planting. Our volunteers have already taken care of debris removal.

Three tigers, a leopard, two wolf hybrids, a grizzly bear and 20 other smaller exotic animals, including birds and reptiles, live on the property. The big cats and bear were confined during the storms but were able to move around in their enclosures.

The smaller animals were sheltered indoors.

About 30 volunteers care for them every day of the year.

If you’d like to help Elmira’s raise money for its repairs, mail a tax deductible donation to Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary Inc., P. O. Box 63, Wimauma, FL 33598, or visit https://www.elmiraswildlife.org/donate.aspx/.

C.A.R.E. suffered damage to the roofs of its cattery and main building. Both require replacement at a cost of $27,000. Total cost for all Hurricane Milton-related damages is $40,000.

If you’re a supplier who can donate materials, call 941-776-8975 and leave a message, if needed, or email info@elmiraswildlife.org/.

C.A.R.E. also needs help
The Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort animal shelter also sustained damages, and since it, too, is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, it depends on public support.

“We had damage to the roofs of our cattery and main building that require replacement, which will cost us $27,000,” said Joann With, board president. “A neighbor’s tree fell on our six-foot-high chain link fence, and we have to replace 100 feet of it, and we lost $900 in medications, which were mostly vaccines, when the power went out. We used a generator to operate water pumps for our animals.

COURTESY PHOTOS
Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in Wimauma, needs $8,000 to $10,000 for materials to repair structural damages caused by the winds of Hurricane Milton.

“Part of the maintenance shed roof came loose and damaged our lawn tractor, which due to age is not practical [to] purchase parts for and repair,” With continued. “Even with discounts, total damages are estimated to be $40,000.
Since C.A.R.E.’s reserve funds are earmarked for year’s end budgetary shortfall’s, With is exploring grant funding and private donations to help defray the repair costs.

“We’re very fortunate that no volunteers or animals were injured, and all the repair folks we contacted responded quickly and have been generous in pricing,” she said.

To support C.A.R.E.’s recovery efforts, visit https://www.careshelter.org/make-a-donation.html or call 813-645-2273.

