34th Ruskin Seafood & Arts Festival is Nov. 16-17

After everything we’ve been through as a community lately, it’s time to do something fun. So make plans now to grab your family and friends for a weekend of pure enjoyment at the 34th Ruskin Seafood Festival at E.G. Simmons Regional Park.

The two-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17.

“In light of the recent challenges our community faced with flooding and wind damage caused by hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce this year’s Ruskin Seafood and Arts Festival will be held with free admission this year,” said Melanie Davis, executive director. “After what we’ve all experienced lately, it’s important for everyone to be able to come out; relax; and enjoy a weekend of celebration, fun and fellowship.

“This year’s festival will be a special celebration of the strength and resilience of our South Shore communities,” Davis added. “Whether you’ve been directly affected by the storms or have been out helping your neighbors recover, this festival is a moment for you to pause, relax and recharge. Let’s come together to uplift one another with a fun-filled event.”

As always, the festival will feature mouth-watering seafood; plenty of options for those who prefer something else; and ice-cold beer, wine and other beverages. Vendors include Ruskin Seafood Company, Roots Southern BBQ, Charm City Eats, Quality Foods, Say Cheese, C & J Specialty, Salty Shamrock, The Wing Wagon, Rolling Spirits, The Healthy Spot, Sweet Tea Tiki Bar and more.

There’s something for everyone in the food court. Take a look at these menu items:

• Seafood boil, shrimp & scallop hibachi, fish & chips, catfish stew and crab cakes.

• Frog legs, crabby fries, jambalaya, seafood empanadas and crab BLTs.

• Shrimp & crab nachos, kingfish tacos, coconut shrimp and paella.

• Seafood medley, calamari, alligator and haddock Reubens.

• Surf & turf burgers, wings, hamburgers, hot dogs and BBQ.

• Rum cakes, donuts, kettle corn, funnel cakes, lemonade and craft mocktails.

• Ice cream, smoothies, milk shakes and shaved ice.

The festival will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday with a special opening ceremony honoring area Veterans on the Bobby Howard Memorial Stage. The weekend’s entertainment will include live music all day on both days, featuring J Lowery on steel drums at 10:30 a.m., local country singer Emma Christine at 1:30 p.m. and the I-Ruption Reggae Band at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, J Lowery on steel drums is at 11 a.m., followed by guitarist and southern rock singer Joshua Bidwell at 1 p.m. and the Randy McNeely Rock Band at 3 p.m. Sunday.

SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry is sponsoring the kids’ area, which will include hands-on arts and crafts (flying fish made with paper plates, metallic fish made from CDs, sand art), plus the auction of a cool, four-foot, crocheted angler fish, named Ava, that lights up, thanks to the Firehouse Cultural Center; the Music Creativity Lab, performing excerpts of a A Florida Christmas and featuring roaming characters; Kids R Kids games; live animals, face painting and inflatables. Most are free.

There will also be lots of commercial arts and craft vendors and two free car shows – one by The Angry Motor Society on Saturday and the other by The Roamin’ Oldies on Sunday. Students from Jubilee Gymnastics will perform at 11:30 a.m. and Gran Jete Dance at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“This event is dedicated to our resilient and generous community,” Davis said. “Whether you’re rebuilding after loss or have spent the last few weeks lending a hand to those in need, it’s time to take a moment for yourself and enjoy all the festival has to offer. Let’s celebrate the incredible spirit of South Shore.”

The festival’s presenting sponsors are Elite Marine Dock & Seawall and Christopher Ligori & Associates. Other sponsors include Hillsborough County, Tampa Electric Co. and Sunstate Medical Doctors; Circles Waterfront, T-Mobile and Suncoast Credit Union; SouthShore Signs, The GOAT Plumbing and StretchZone, Advent Riverview, Firehouse Cultural Center and The Teal Turtle.

Hillsborough County charges a $2-per-carload entry fee into E.G. Simmons Regional Park. Parking for the festival is free.

For more information, please email melanie@southshorechamberofcommerce.org or visit www.ruskinseafoodfest.org/.