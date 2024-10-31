Sumner football keeps rolling

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Sumner Stingrays continue to win big games when it matters. This time the ‘Rays went on the road and got a clutch 27-20 win over the Alonso Ravens. Head coach George Selvie and the coaching staff have rallied the team to put themselves in position for playoff consideration with one game left. As one coach offered, the team is coming together, and they couldn’t be more accurate.

The Stingrays, coming off a rout of Strawberry Crest, traveled out to the Westchase area of Tampa to take on the Ravens. Sumner scored first on a 57-yard completion from sophomore QB Antonio Balaguer to Samuel Thomas. Balaguer has been a big part of the Stingray success and is playing in a very composed manner. Alonso answered with its own touchdown, and the first quarter came to a close with the teams tied at 6-6. The Sumner big play offense saw another big Balaguer throw and catch, this time a 53-yard TD completion to Tae’sean Robinson, who has been a featured target. Robinson has racked up 751 yards receiving for the season and leads all District 7A-7 WR’s. Balaguer followed up, connecting with senior Jeremiah Jones for a 13-yard TD, for a 20-6 halftime lead. The Ravens opened the second half with a TD to close to make it a one-score game, but Sumner answered with a Tommy Scott 15-yard run to make it a two touchdown game. It was a key seven points as Alonso scored the only fourth quarter points to get within a TD of tying the game, but the Stingray defense held and Sumner has now won five of its last seven games.

Sumner finished with 427 yards of offense, coming on the heels of the 474 yard offensive game vs. Strawberry Crest. Balaguer finished with 264 of those yards passing. Tommy Scott and Jaheim Hudson combined for 131 yards rushing. The district win now has Sumner with a 3-1 record and second behind Plant City at 3-0. Plant City was a tough district loss for Sumner, but the Raiders have only two losses on the season and are ranked #15 in all Tampa. The Stingrays, to their credit, are right there, ranked only three positions behind Plant City. The district champions make the playoffs. There will be four wildcards, based on FHSAA rankings. The ‘Rays have played a challenging schedule but have done everything they can do to be in the conversation. Sumner originally had the last week as a bye week but will now play the Hurricane Milton rescheduled game against Hillsborough in the Tank on Nov. 7. And then the team will wait for the FHSAA playoff announcement.

The ‘Rays coaches and players have grown as the season has progressed and have built something special. They hope that it continues after Nov. 7.

