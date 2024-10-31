Obituaries for the week of October 31, 2024

Elmer L. Leverett

Elmer Lee Leverett, age 89, born Sept. 9, 1935, passed peacefully at Hospice House on Oct. 20, 2024. Elmer was a smart, happy, hard working, slightly sarcastic yet funny man who truly loved life and his family. He lived a life of responsibility, honor, service to his community, generosity to others and kindness to all.

Elmer was born in Salem, Virginia. His mother, Maude Cannon Leverett, and father, Elmer Lee Leverett, had 12 children, and Elmer was the oldest of the family.

Elmer left home at the young age of 16 to join the military (Air Force). He spent 21 1/2 in service to his country, traveling to numerous places, experiencing the world. While in the service, Elmer met and married Verda Mae Hammond. They had three children, Kenneth Leverett, Leda Buhman (deceased) and Kurt Leverett. Early life included work, personal growth and family focus.

After retiring from the Air Force, Elmer operated a grocery store called Ann’s in Lithia. He also operated successful game rooms, which lead to his investments in real estate. “Fix em up” real estate took up the bulk of Elmer’s efforts for many years, thereafter.

After the passing of Elmer’s first wife, Verda, Elmer met and married Leila (Lee) Gundry Allen. He also warmly embraced Lee’s daughter, Beatrice, as his own. Together, Lee and Elmer experienced many years of retirement enjoyment, including fun with friends, travel and relaxation.

Elmer loved to read. He was smart, savvy, and knowledgeable. His bookshelves were always full of facts and fiction, which bolstered his ability to communicate. During his retired years, Elmer gave generously of his time and talents, lovingly making wooden items for local schools and the Samaritan services. Elmer loved life, Mother Nature’s blessings and traveling. He also enjoyed playing golf, cards, scrabble and chess. Oh, and he really, really loved his coffee, too!

Elmer leaves behind his wife, Lee; children, Kenneth, Kurt, their wives, Rhonda and Maggie; step-daughter, Beatrice; her husband, Daniel; grandchildren, Kimberly Sparrow, Buddy Leverett, Jillian Leverett, David Botbol, Leila Botbol; and great-grandchildren, Evin Sparrow, Reed Sparrow, Bryn Sparrow and Kolton Leverett.

We will miss Elmer’s dinner prayers. He always thanked God for his blessings… and he had many!

We will miss your love, your fun, your sarcasm and your smile, Elmer… God bless you!

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan Services, LifePath Hospice or the Sun City Center Emergency Squad. These organizations helped Elmer through his illness.

A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at the Kings Point North Clubhouse 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573, in the Banquet Room, Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m.

If you are able to join us in honoring Elmer, please RSVP to Beatrice at 813-716-3359.

Linda D. Coleman

Linda Diane (Carlson) Coleman, 80, went with her Lord and Savior on October 15, 2024, in Orlando, FL. She was born January 6, 1944, in Salem, Ohio, to the late Wilmer “Ike” A. and Gene Vaughn (Souders) Carlson. Linda graduated from United High School in 1962, Kent State University in 1966, then Ohio State University with a master’s in early education. Linda focused her life on education. She pursued a formal elementary teaching career for over 40 years. After retirement, she continued to touch the hearts of students for 8 years in after-school hours elementary tutoring.

Linda stood strongly with God’s help through faith and His Word, followed by her solid preservation of her family’s well being and best interest; then she clearly defined Patriotism. Her Christian faith was apparent, detailed by her interaction with friends, family and community. She enjoyed traveling, camping and preserved many memories with photos. Linda loved to spend quality time with family and friends. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed college and professional events on TV. One of her most favorite passions was watching her grandchildren active in sports competition and special events.

Linda has left a loving family, her husband of 43 years, Alvin “Al” Coleman, of Winter Springs, FL; son, Arnold (Katie) Coleman, of Winter Springs, FL; daughters, Bonnie (Charlie) Keith, of Bloomfield, IN, Shelly Core, of Orlando, FL, and Teresa (Chris) Brock, of St. Cloud, FL. She was a cherished grandmother to Jack, Ellie Coleman, Kilea Keith, Kirstin (Jake) Gibson, Ashley (Philip) Giedroyce, Bryan and Daniel Core, Briana Brock, Brendan (Sami) Brock, and great-grandmother to nine beautiful children. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Carlson, of Evanston, IL, and brother, Roger D. Carlson (Kathleen Moreau), of Canton, OH; along with nieces Carrie Iseman and Erin Cosby and nephew Jason Iseman; and late father-in-law, Virgil Floyd, mother-in-law, Luella Marie (Mann / Metz) Coleman.

Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike Street, Jackson Center, Ohio. Pastor Kenneth Castor officiated a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 W. Mason Rd., Sidney, Ohio. Burial followed in Mount Tabor Cemetery, 21611 Gutman Rd., Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895.

In lieu of flowers, please make charity memorial checks payable to The Linda Coleman Memorial Elementary Education Fund, c/o Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Homes, 214 W. Pike Street, Jackson Center, Ohio 45334. Memorial funds will be used strictly for funding only elementary education 501(c)3 tax exempt organizations.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center, is honored to serve the Coleman family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com/.