Iconic Ruskin organizations need hurricane recovery support

By LOIS KINDLE

By now, we all know about the devastating effects hurricanes Helene and Milton wrought on the lives of South Shore residents, especially those along our coastline.

But not everyone is aware of the damages four of our most iconic nonprofit organizations and one longtime business suffered during the storms. These groups depend on public support, and they will need financial help to physically recover and restore the services they provide the community.

Right now there are so many residents who need some form of help, and dollars to help them are stretched. But if you have the means to make a donation in any amount to whichever South Shore-based organization speaks most to you and yours, it will go a long way towards making it whole.

Although there are others, here are five of the most well-known:

My Warrior’s Place

Kelly Kowall, founder/president of My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin was heartbroken to find she’d lost six of the seven cottages used by American heroes and their families as a place of respite.

For the cottages, she needs new drywall, insulation, sub-flooring and flooring; lower cabinetry; vanities; appliances and furniture. She estimates damages at more than $100,000.

Outdoors, the retreat needs sheds, gazebos and fencing replaced; lawn equipment, five golf carts and a van. The only thing insured was the van.

“It was so much devastation. I was absolutely overwhelmed,” Kowall said. “We’ve lost our source of income, and I’m currently going around to suppliers, begging them to provide materials for us to rebuild.

“Every little bit of funding, volunteer time, equipment or item donation is huge for our recovery,” she continued. “The community has always been good to us, and we really need its help.”

To support My Warrior’s Place, visit www.mywarriorsplace.org/, mail a check to My Warrior’s Place, 101 22nd St. NW #112, Ruskin, FL 33570, email info@mywarriorsplace.org or call 813-321-0880.

Firehouse Cultural Center

When Chris Bredbenner, executive director, and Beth Stein, operations manager, returned to work after Milton, they found the main building and studio across the street had been severely flooded.

“Both buildings had been inundated with more than three feet of water,” Bredbenner said. “They had to be gutted and completely sanitized due to salt water and blackwater contamination.

“We spent $17,000 to tear out four feet of the walls and dry out the studio, which we own and are responsible for,” he added.

“Eight feet of its metal roof over shingles rolled up like a sardine can.”

The costs are mounting.

“Flood insurance for the studio was astronomical and unaffordable for us, since we are a nonprofit,” said Stein. “Our hurricane insurance has a 3% deductible.

“We lost all of the pottery wheels, tools, tables, chairs and our kilns had water in them,” she said. “The kilns alone will cost $5,000 each.”

Bredbenner estimates losses for the studio are $115,000.

The main building is owned by Hillsborough County, so structural repairs will be covered by its funding; however, anything moveable that was damaged indoors is the responsibility of the cultural center. This includes equipment, furniture, appliances, cables for the floor; summer camp, office and cleaning supplies; cabinetry and maintenance tools; and more.

Two hundred of the center’s nice high-back auditorium chairs had to be thrown away.

“We are essentially starting over and are looking forward to the day when we’re back in operation and offering all our classes, concerts, comedy shows and original programming again,” Stein said.

To make a donation, visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 813-645-7651. Volunteers will be needed later on when cabinetry and supplies can be replaced.

GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club

The Ruskin Woman’s Club historic clubhouse also took a beating from the recent hurricanes.

“We lost three air-conditioning units, all of the duct work and two air handlers under the house during Helene,” said Sharon Davis, club president. “Two lift stations flooded, and we had to hire a guy to suck out 1,600 gallons of sewage before the a/c repairmen would do their jobs. All of that is costing us $50,600.”

During Milton, a tree from next door fell on power lines going to the house, Davis said. The cost to take it down and have it removed was $3,500.

The expenses the club incurred were paid for from its checking account, which left it in critical shape. Like the Firehouse Cultural Center, flood insurance was explored and found to be completely unaffordable.

Ruskin Woman’s Club members are doing everything they can to continue their community service projects and host fundraisers, but additional support is needed from the community.

“We need crucial repairs to our building,” Davis said. “We’re concerned about rotting wood, mold and damage to the cornerstone of the building,” Davis said, estimating those repairs will cost at least $40,000.

And to add injury to insult, a hive of dislocated bees has set up camp outside the building and needs to be relocated elsewhere.

“We’re looking for donations and need the community’s help to get this proud landmark where it needs to be,” Davis said.

To pitch in, visit www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org/ or call 813-296-3900.

Ruskin Memorial Park Cemetery

Even our 121-year-old local cemetery didn’t escape the wrath of Helene and Milton.

According to Suzi Bredbenner, an officer of the cemetery board, there were two areas near the Little Manatee River where water from the river washed away property. Fortunately, no graves were affected, she said.

“In order to protect the cemetery and provide safety to gravesites and visitors, land remediation is expected to cost between $60,000 and $80,000,” Bredbenner said. “Existing funds in our account can only cover normal upkeep.”

The park also lost many trees, which will be replaced if enough funds are raised.

While the cemetery board is looking at possible grants, loans and other funding sources, it also needs donations from the community. The park receives no state funding.

If you can help, mail a tax-deductible check to Ruskin Memorial Park Association Inc., P.O. Box 392, Ruskin, FL 33575. Credit card donations can be made by calling 813-434-3461.

The park has scheduled a clean-up event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 1. To volunteer, simply show up. Your participation will be greatly appreciated.

Ruskin Family Drive-in

While not a nonprofit, the Ruskin Family Drive-in is certainly an iconic local business, a local landmark that’s provided outdoor entertainment to area residents for the past 72 years.

Owned and operated by Karen Freiwald and her husband, Ted, the theatre’s giant screen was torn apart by hurricane winds, 60 trees were knocked down and its fencing destroyed.

“Our Melaleuca trees were stripped back, and we lost 3/4 of our oaks and pines,” Freiwald said.

Although water flooded the area in front area of the drive-in, the on-site trailer suffered no water or wind damage. Likewise, the concession stand was spared.

Freiwald estimated damages will cost them $100,000. Because no insurance company will cover drive-in screens or wind damage, the couple has to foot the bill themselves.

“We’re on our own,” Freiwald said.

But lifelong resident Donny Buzbee, of Triple D Fencing in Ruskin, has rallied local businesses and volunteers to restore the drive-in and improve the drive-in. He arranged for TECO to donate steel poles and place them in the ground, Freiwald said.

Bobby Ramey, owner of All Steel Buildings and Components Inc. in Gibsonton is building a metal frame to replace the wooden one that was destroyed, and 84 Lumber delivered 56 pieces of half-inch plywood for the face of the screen. Local tree services have also pitched in.

“Once TECO puts the poles in, things should start moving quickly,” Freiwald said. “Donny is going to put up fencing to keep out neighboring lights, and we have plenty of labor committed to help us finish.”

Freiwald has set up a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-restore-ruskin-family-drivein-theater/, for anyone who’d like to help. Currently, donors have contributed more than $23,000 toward the $50,000 goal.

“Thanks to the community, we’re going to come back better than ever,” she said. “We are so eternally grateful for the help and support we’ve received.”

The Ruskin Drive-in, 5011 U.S. 41 N., will host its annual “Trunk and Treat” on Sunday, Oct. 27, and plans are for it to be back in business by Thanksgiving.

It’s one of only four remaining drive-ins in the state. The others are Silver Moon in Lakeland, Joy-Lan in Dade City and Ocala Drive-in, Ocala. The latter escaped any damages from either hurricane, Freiwald said.