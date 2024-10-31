‘Barn in the U.S.A.’ Hillsborough County Fair opens Oct. 31 for its 12-day run

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Celebrating the county’s agricultural heritage, the proclamation issued last week at the annual Harvest Awards ceremony promoted the Hillsborough County Fair, set to start its 12-day run with a Halloween grand opening.

The fair couldn’t come at a better time, said Betty Jo Tompkins, a past president and executive committee member of the Hillsborough County Fair Board of Directors.

“This year’s fair gives people an opportunity to sit back and relax and take their minds off the ways our community has been impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton,” Tompkins said. “This is not to diminish the losses and heartache suffered by many but rather to bring a sense of normalcy back to our daily lives and to celebrate the strength of the community to endure.”

On hand at the fairgrounds Sunday night, helping to set up the horticulture area, were members of the Holt family, who endured hurricane flooding and the loss of a show animal set to participate in the fair.

“It’s people like the Holts who represent the richness of this community,” Tompkins said, “because even when they’re affected by formidable storm impacts, they’re willing to come out and help for the greater good.”

The fair, which starts Oct. 31, is billed in the Oct. 24 proclamation issued by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners as an “extravaganza” that features a “carnival with spectacular midway rides, kiddie attractions, games, delicious food and much more.” The fair’s theme this year is “Barn in the U.S.A.”

With thousands of people expected to attend, the fair stands firm in its commitment to give young people an opportunity “to learn about how to present themselves in showmanship and exhibiting skills,” Tompkins said. “It’s wonderful to see what these kids are capable of, with a full complement of livestock categories, including rabbits, poultry, chickens, swine, goats, turkeys, ducks, sheep, dairy steers and beef.”

In accepting the Harvest Award for Lifetime Achievement in Agriculture at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover on Oct. 24, Dennis Carlton Sr. said he was heartened to see “how far this fair has gone in the last 20 or 30 years.” Indeed, he added, “the fact that we’re in this air-conditioned building is a big plus.”

It’s been a long and colorful road for the Hillsborough County Fair, which Tompkins said started as the Hillsborough County Junior Ag Fair, with locations that included Brandon High School, Raymond James Stadium and the Barn Theatre at Winthrop.

“When it became the Hillsborough County Fair, we secured this property,” at 215 Sydney Washer Road, Tompkins said. “I was president of the board the year we were fortunate to be given the lease to this property from the county. This past year, we were actually given the property, which now belongs to the Greater Hillsborough County Fair Association.”

With updates and expanded buildings and features, the fairgrounds is set for the annual fair, thanks to the hard work of board members, staff, workers and volunteers. “For one thing, we had to do a lot of very quick cleanup work to get the grounds back in order after the hurricanes,” Tompkins said. “Like everyone else, we had a lot of tree damages, but we were fortunate that there were not any major damages to the facilities themselves.”

Fair highlights this year include the National All Region Rodeo Finals (Nov. 1-3); HCF Truck and Tractor Pull (Nov. 8-9); Demo Derby (Nov. 10); Midget Warrior Wrestling (Nov. 11); and Super Plant Auction (Nov. 10), presented by the Florida Conservation Coalition in support of youth conservation programs, mini-grants and scholarships. Roy Davis is the auctioneer, for high-quality plant materials grown by local nurseries.

Moreover, “we’re going to open and end the fair on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, with a big patriotic drone show,” Tompkins said.

“We want to honor our veterans, to salute patriotism and to remind everybody how fortunate we are to live in a country where there are so many opportunities.”

Daily gate promotions include $2 Day on Oct. 31; $5 discounted gate admission (Nov. 4-6); Senior Night (Nov. 6); and Carload Night (Nov. 7), which allows for one admission for up to eight people in one vehicle “legally, with seatbelts.”

Other fair highlights include Camel Kingdom; Farmer Syndey’s Ag Education Area; Hometown Hillsborough; Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show; Firefighter Show; Thrill Circus; Harvest Pageant for Children; Harvest Baby Parade; Youth Horticulture Show; Demo Derby; Farmer Syndey’s 30-Minute Lego Challenge; and the 4th Annual Joe Elbe Sr. Mini Bike Race, presented by Deaf Duck Racing. Contests include those for photography, Harvest Idol, pumpkin painting, pie eating, youth speech, costumes and picnic table, hay bale and rain barrel decoration.

On hand will be this year’s Harvest Queen, Asia Hodge, and Junior Harvest Queen, Autumn Brazil, who at the Harvest Awards ceremony posed with the county proclamation and District 4 commissioner Christine Miller.

Among the entertainment acts are the Dennis Lee Band, Voices of Inspiration; Dance Quest; Drawdy Dance; Dancing for a Difference; Cross Fire Creek; Larry Taylor; Ultraviolet; Luke Obrian Duo; Bethany Weaver; Music Box; The Well; Front Porch Jam; Ed Wright; and, for Bluegrass Day on Nov. 3, the Wilson Brothers and Justin Mason and Blue Night. Also on tap are Riverview High School, Ridge Country, Edgez Dance, Jaelyn Jackson, Joe’s Garage Band, Emmet Stevens Jr. and Gospel Jam.

For information on fair events, rides, prices and more, visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com/.