Sumner Routs Strawberry Crest

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner football finally returned to the field after a week off due to Hurricane Milton and handily defeated Strawberry Crest 45-7, putting themselves squarely in the conversation for a playoff berth.

The Strawberry Crest Chargers arrived at Sumner HS with a 5-1 record, the one loss being a key district loss, getting shutout by Newsome 44-0, a team that the Stingray’s (now 4-4) narrowly defeated in the Tank back on Sept. 13 in a very tight 17-14 decision. Sumner came into the week higher ranked in the Tampa region at #21 where Strawberry Crest was #37, even with its 5-1 record, a testament to the tougher road that the Stingray’s have had to endure. With the win over Crest, the ‘Rays are now 2-1 in the district, second to Plant City.

Sumner opened the game on defense with the Chargers, taking the opening kickoff, but the ‘Rays intercepted a pass on the third Crest play to end the Charger drive and set up the Stingray offense with great field position. Sumner QB Antonio Balaguer took no time in finding Tae’sean Robinson to score the game’s first points. The game took a tone very reminiscent of a playoff game in the Tank against Plant where the Panthers played a very efficient offensive game and kept the Stingray defense on its heels. Sumner moved the ball with relative ease, mixing up short pass plays with the ground game to move the ball and score five first half TDs.

Stingray Sophomore QB Balaguer called his own number for the second TD. He finished the game with 176 yards passing, three TDs and no interceptions. He connected with Robinson for two of those three scores. Jaheim Hudson scored the ‘Rays fourth TD on a 61-yard run. Hudson rushed for 151 yards on 12 carries. The offense totaled 474 yards for the second most in school history. The majority of the scoring was in the first half with five Sumner scores. The Stingrays tacked on two TDs in the second half, one in the third quarter, a 10-yard run by senior Jeremiah Jones. Jones setup the final TD with a 50-yard connection with JayJay Conyers in the final 5 minutes of the game.

The defense was stout, and the only Chargers score was on special teams coming after a Stingray TD where the Crest returner found space by crossing the field and sprinting up the sideline. Sumner coaches energized the defense, and you could see that translate into a swarming defense, led by Makhi Foster. The squad met nearly every running play at its inception, shutting down and demoralizing the Crest offense.

The Stingrays will close out the regular season playing at the 4-2 Alonso Ravens and returning home for the makeup of the storm impacted game against Hillsborough on Thursday, Nov. 7, to end their season. The game against the Ravens will be a vital district match-up and may be the determining factor in a possible post-season berth. The Ravens are 4-3 (0-2 District) after losing to Plant City with the other loss against Strawberry Crest. The Stingrays are on a mission.

