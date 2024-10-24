SCC Emergency Squad to host Advance Directives Symposium

By LOIS KINDLE

End of life planning isn’t popular with anyone, but it’s important if you want your affairs handled properly and by a person you trust.

“It’s not a subject most of us want to ponder for too long, but it’s something we all have to face,” said Mike Bardell, Sun City Center Emergency Squad chief. “Whether or not we know the kind of care we want at the end of our lives, the Advance Directives Symposium’s a good way to explore our options.”

The free event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 25, at Sun City Center Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S. It will include three-minute presentations by representatives of senior-care residences, like Plaza West, Aston Gardens, Sun Towers, Freedom Plaza, who will explain their services and levels of care, plus a panel discussion led by Bardell to include elder law attorney Sean W. Scott; certified financial planner Rick Rios; Michelle Sprow, of LifePath Hospice; and area medical professionals.

Vendor tables will be set up for speakers to meet attendees after the event and answer their questions.

Everyone thinks they have more time, so they avoid this type of planning, Bardell said.

“The symposium is a great opportunity to open this sensitive topic with your family or spouse,” he continued, adding, too often people ignore the likelihood they may need more help than family members can provide. “Have you told your family your wishes if you were to become incapacitated? Do you know where you’d like to live if you could no longer live alone?”

There’s more.

“Many folks seem to think that a DNRO (Do Not Resuscitate Order) is all they need, and they haven’t considered all the serious issues that can arise as we age,” said Robin Watt, emergency medical technician and board chairwoman of the SCC Emergency Squad. “For example, advanced directives, also called living wills, are written documents that tell your health care providers who should speak for you and what medical decisions they should make, should you be unable to speak for yourself. And just to clarify, having a DNRO doesn’t mean medical assistance won’t be provided when you need it.”

Circle the date on your calendar so you won’t miss out on this invaluable opportunity. Come learn about important decisions you need to make while you’re still able and how to plan for unexpected illnesses or events that may change your circumstances.

Your family and heirs will thank you.

IF YOU GO

What: Advance Directives Symposium for end-of-life planning

Where: Sun City Center Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S.

When: 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25

Cost: Free admission and parking, open to the public

Contact for information: 813-634-3800