Obituaries for the week of October 24, 2024

Patricia A. Zaidel

Patricia “Pat” Ann Zaidel, 89 years old, passed away peacefully at LifePath Hospice, Sun City Center Hospice House, on October, 12, 2024. She was born in Buffalo, New York, on May 31, 1935; she attended Catholic high school and worked as a store clerk at the Broadway Market in downtown Buffalo. After living in N.Y. for a number of years, she moved to Richmond, Virginia, for a brief time, before deciding to move to Florida to enjoy the beautiful weather and sights.

She lived a very happy and caring life and devoted much of her time to helping others. She served as an ambassador at the Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce and volunteered at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church gift shop. She loved to call bingo in the community and area assisted living facilities. She had a passion for singing and dancing and above all, she loved her family! A memorial mass will be held on October 21, 2024, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place privately at a later date.

Pat is preceded in death by her loving husband, John. She is survived by daughter, Linda Anderson; son, David Zaidel; and daughter, Janet Pesek (Ken); her three grandchildren, Jennifer Canarela (Joe), David Pesek and Katie Pesek. She also had one great-grandchild, Zachary Canarela. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LifePath Hospice, Sun City Center Hospice.

Norman Philip Thurston

Norman Philip Thurston passed away peacefully at home, with his wife, Sheila, by his side, on Sept. 28, 2024, in Sun City Center, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born on May 21, 1947, to Harley and Eleanor (both deceased) in Detroit, Michigan.

He is survived by his wife Sheila. He was predeceased by his brothers, Douglas and Sheridan, and sister, Eleanor.

In 1977 Norm married Sheila Parker and into her large family of six brothers, two sisters and 17 nieces and nephews, two of whom, Eric and Amanda Sue Parker, met him in heaven.

Norm served four years in the US Navy as an E2, electronics technician. After his service in the Navy, he worked at Michigan Bell Telephone Co. for 30 years. Upon his retirement in 2001, he and Sheila moved to Florida.

He was very happy in Florida, where he and Sheila joined a church and gained a new “family” in Christ. He loved the Lord, and he was well loved by his new family.

Norm also had a special love for all animals, especially cats. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Feline Folks, Inc., P.O. Box 6294, Sun City Center, FL 33571-6294.

A celebration of Norm’s Life will be held at Sun City Christian Center, 17566 Hwy 301, Wimauma, on November 9th at 11:00 a.m., and the service will be live streamed at www.suncitychristians.com at approximately 11:30 a.m. Since this is a celebration, please come in colorful Florida casual attire.

Jerry S. Wilbourn

Jerry S. Wilbourn, 85, of Sun City Center, FL, died on October 12, 2024, at the Lifepath Hospice in Ruskin, Florida. Born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, he was a graduate of Washington and Lee University and earned his MBA in Finance at Columbia University Business School. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Sun City Center, and daughter, Elisabeth Wilbourn, of Georgetown, Ohio.

Services will be held in Milton, Indiana.