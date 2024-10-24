LOOSE ENDS

Our South Shore community has suffered tremendous trauma over the past several weeks.

First, we were horrified as we went through Hurricane Helene and then watched the storm unleash its wrath on five other southeastern U.S. states. Then, within two weeks, Hurricane Milton hit Siesta Key as a strong Cat. 3 and barreled across central Florida, causing even further destruction and leaving almost everyone in its immediate path in the dark.

If you’re like me, folks, you’re feeling utterly exhausted, even overwhelmed. More than a week after Milton, I unexpectedly hit a deeply disturbing and profoundly uncomfortable wall of unease, grief, sadness, even burnout. I couldn’t shake it.

I know I’m not alone.

There are those of us who’ve lost everything and now have to rebuild their lives with little or no resources. Still others endured lesser degrees of damage, while some of us were spared entirely.

But none of us escaped the collective trauma the impact of these storms has had on our entire community. We all crashed – or will crash – physically and emotionally at some point. The seemingly endless supply of adrenaline that got us through these storms will diminish, leaving us to fall back on important coping mechanisms for recovery.

1. What we focus on strengthens us, i.e., thoughts are things. We can continue to dwell on the tragedy around us, which will take us even further down an emotional rabbit hole. Instead, we can focus on the wonderful way the community has rallied in a grass-roots effort to help storm victims.

2. Life is all about balance. Wherever there is darkness, there is light. The light is in all of us, especially when we choose to let it shine. If there’s something we can do for each other, even in the smallest of ways, our community will recover.

3. Blessings abound, even in tragedy. Thankfully, to my knowledge, everyone survived the storms and at least have the opportunity to make themselves whole again. Many, of course, will need help.

Those of us who can are sharing and will continue to do so. Whether that support is through physical labor, donations of essential supplies, cash or even emotional support, neighbors helping neighbors is critical and a blessing to both those who give and those who receive.

I’ve noticed in the aftermath that followed both hurricanes, people have become less insular. When we had no power or internet, folks who rarely talk with each other came out of their homes (those who had them, anyway,) and offered support to each other. Political and religious differences were pushed aside as we recognized the humanity of one another.

Let’s not let our compassion for each other pass. We’re not out of hurricane season yet, and many of us with needs now will require support even months from now. Let’s keep our lights shining and put them to good use.

We are all in this together, and we can do this.

Lois Kindle is a freelance writer, columnist and photographer for The Observer News. She can be reached at lekindle@aol.com.