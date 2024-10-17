Obituaries for the week of October 17, 2024

Patricia Jeanne Bennett

Patricia Jeanne Bennett of Kings Point, Sun City Center, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, October 3, 2024, at LifePath Hospice House in Sun City Center, following a brief illness.

Pat was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, to the late John A. and Agnes McDonnell Weaver on September 29, 1930. After graduating from college, Pat moved to Miami where she began her career as a medicare inspector for State of Florida laboratories. On February 8, 1964, she married James Robert Bennett in Miami. Following retirement, Pat and Jim moved to Kings Point where Pat was well known for making beautiful jewelry. She served as president of the Lapidary Club in Kings Point for many years and was always willing to share her knowledge of the art. She also enjoyed knotting, quilling, making ceramics and many other arts and crafts. Pat was fortunate to visit many countries throughout her lifetime, and she was always up for a new adventure.

In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her husband, James Robert Bennett, on December 13, 2012; brothers, John A. (Jack) Weaver Jr., Francis (Frank) Weaver and George Frederick (Fred) Weaver; nephews, Thomas Weaver and John Weaver; and niece, Betty Weaver.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Ella Schafer, of Adena, Ohio, and brother, James L. Weaver, of Wheeling, West Virginia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Pat will especially be missed by all of her friends in Kings Point.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadelupe Catholic Mission, 16650 US Hwy 301 S., Wimauma, Florida, on October 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. with Father George Gyasi officiating.

Arlene Keyes

Arlene Keyes, 83, of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away in Hospice care at South Shore Hospital in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

Donnie, her son, whom she loved dearly, was there at her side when she passed and made her last hour very special. While not all of her family could be by her side at the end, each was there in spirit for sure.

Arlene was a long time resident of Coventry, Rhode Island, before moving to Florida. She was employed by the Bostitch and the Rhode Island school system for a while until her retirement. While in Florida she worked at the Captiva Resort and also was a phone sales taker at the Chico’s Company until her final total retirement.

Arlene always enjoyed being a social butterfly in the various social clubs and activities with her group of ladies in her neighborhood, loved pool aerobics and socializing in general. She has siblings that have survived her: Carole Atkins, Sheila Ragone (Nick) and Claire VanDerwerker (Joe). She kept in touch not only with her sisters but also with her many nieces and nephews.

Arlene was predeceased by her parents, Bertha M. Roy & Eugene A. Roy; brothers, Bernard (Bernie) and Armand Roy; and also a sister, MaryAnn Wilsey.

The family would like to extend its appreciation to the doctors and to all the nurses that cared for my mom in hospice at this time.

Cremation will be done by a local facility. A get-together will be announced very soon.