Willy Wonka, Charlie Bucket and friends to hit the stage

By LOIS KINDLE

The East Bay High School Theatre Department is kicking off its 51st year with the Broadway hit Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The New Musical, an imaginative, action-packed, fast-paced show for the entire family.

It will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at the Kathryn Hill Auditorium, 7710 Big Bend Road, Gibsonton. The doors open at 6:30.

The two-act musical has a run time of two hours, in addition to a 15-minute intermission, during which refreshments will be sold. Tickets are $8 per person, payable at the door in cash or via Cash App and Venmo at the door. They can also be purchased in advance at All Events online.

Based on the popular book by Roald Dahl, this 2017 revival of the original, whimsical story has a delightful new twist.

“It’s a timeless classic shared by many different generations,” said director Krista Blanchette, theatre department head.

“There are songs we all know and love, including “I’ve Got A Golden Ticket,” “The Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination,” plus new ones added to this updated version. The direction of the show centers around a modern take on the classic tale.

“We see all the same characters, such as Charlie, Veruca, Violet, Mike and Augustus; however, this show has new spins on them,” she continued. “For example, Violet is an online influencer, and Mike is a video-game obsessed teen. The show is a real delight.

Blanchette said she likes to choose productions offering opportunities for as many students to participate as possible. This one features more than 50 teens as either performers or technicians.

And from the sounds of it, they’re having a ball.

“I’ve been involved in the [East Bay High School’s] Moving Minds Theatre Co. for several years now, and I’m so happy to be playing Willy Wonka,” said junior Jade Kratochvil. “He’s been played in so many ways, and I’m looking forward to putting my own twist on the character. Being a part of something like this is truly a joy.”

Miley Davis, also a junior, agrees.

“Working with this company for so long has been really rewarding, and I’m so ecstatic that I get to be involved in another production,” he said. “Being cast as Charlie Bucket has been one of my favorite characters to play so far. My co-cast members are amazing to work with, and I look forward to performing in the musical production soon.”

The history of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory story is a rich one, Blanchette said. Dahl first got the idea to write about the fantasy of a chocolate factory when he was in school, and the Cadbury Company would send his class samples of chocolate. His now-famous novel was first published in 1964.

The iconic movie, featuring Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, was released in 1971, followed by a remake starring Johnny Depp in 2005 and the prequel, Wonka, in 2023.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the first show of the East Bay Theatre Department’s 2024-2025 season. For more information, call 813-671-5134 or email krista.blanchette@hcps.net/.