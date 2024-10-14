Obituaries for the week of October 10, 2024

John Barrios

John Barrios, born on September 19, 1942, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, passed away surrounded by his son, Paul; wife, Lucy; and amazing friends, Sandy and Joseph Zimmers, on September 28, 2024, at the House of Hospice in Sun City Center, Florida. He was a devoted husband for 54 years to Lucy and a loving father to his sons, Paul and John.

Our father had a successful career, rising from the mailroom at McGraw Hill to become vice president of marketing at International Publications Corp. and later owning and presiding over World Publications Service. He was known for his incredible work ethic and his motto, “Never leave anything for tomorrow,” which guided him throughout his life.

My father was a man of many passions; he enjoyed playing softball and golf, betting on horses and watching sports, especially baseball, football and basketball. His love for sports carried over into his dreams of becoming a professional baseball player. He cherished good food, particularly his wife’s food. He also enjoyed Italian cuisine and found joy in listening to Spanish ballads. One of his favorite pastimes was watching the TV shows Blacklist and Mission-Impossible. He was known for his warmth and generosity, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. He loved engaging with interesting people and forged deep connections with many. He had a special fondness for Rome, Italy, which he considered one of his favorite places in the world. He also loved world history. He traveled to several countries for business.

His defining personality traits included being great with people and being loved by everyone who knew him. His impact on the lives of others was profound, as he was an ever-giving person who touched many hearts throughout his life. His memory will be cherished by his family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Condolences can be mailed to Lucy Barrios, 1007 Athens Way, Sun City Center, FL 3357

Janine M. Johnson

Janine Marie Johnson, age 87, passed away on June 29, 2024, at Tampa General Hospital in Florida.

Celebration of Life for Janine will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Sun City Center, FL, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m. and a small dinner following immediately after the service.