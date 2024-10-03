Ruskin Methodist Church to host centennial celebration, Fall Fun Fest

By LOIS KINDLE

Ruskin Methodist Church has been part of the community for the past 100 years. It will celebrate its century of fellowship by hosting its annual Fall Fun Fest for the public and special rededication service for its congregation Oct. 12 and 13, respectively.

The Fall Fun Fest is a big meet-and-greet event for all. It will include bounce houses; games with carnival prizes; hot dogs; classic cars from the Roamin’ Oldies; World War II-restored vehicles; and touch-a-truck visits by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and a Sun City Center Emergency Squad ambulance. Everything is free.

“This is our third annual fun fest, which we started as an outreach to build the community’s awareness of where we are and that we’re here for them,” said The Rev. Tom Emigh, pastor of the church.

The Oct. 13 gathering for members, family and friends of the church will include the rededication of the church building and readings of its history by Dottie Dickman (first 50 years), Pat or Robin Strickland (next 25 years) and Kelly Wurster (most recent 25).

Rev. Tom will then give a brief homily on building the church for the future, and the service will be followed by a traditional Methodist potluck.

Like so many other structures in the community, Ruskin Methodist Church recently suffered flooding damages due to Hurricane Helene. But that isn’t going to dampen the resolve and love of its Christ-loving congregation.

“We’re going ahead with our celebrations and will rebuild our temple, return it to its functional purpose and turn it over to the next generation.”

Historical highlights

Thanks to the efforts of Rose Dickman, Ruskin Methodist Church was founded as a mission church with 21 charter members in 1924. Twenty-five percent of these folks were members of the Dickman family.

The church’s first pastor, Ira C. Williams, was charged with responsibility for not only the Ruskin church but also churches in Wimauma and Parrish.

According to church records, the Dickman family donated land on which to build a small church building featuring Spanish architecture. The first service there was held in February 1926.

During that first year, 35 additional members joined the 21 charter members to form its congregation.

In 1946, thanks to the efforts of Paul Dickman and Ellsworth G. Simmons, the church got its first full-time pastor, H.D.

Fisher, and two years later, a parsonage was completed. Construction began on a new church building in 1950 on additional land donated by the Dickman family. Its first service took place in March 1951.

Over the years since, the church has seen numerous additions, upgrades and renovations, among them new wings, new pews, a fellowship hall and new educational building.

Stained glass windows were installed and the original church building was torn down. The church bought property on Shell Point Road, where it opened a thrift store and later added digital signage.

Changes continue to current day.

Ruskin Methodist Church became the Ruskin United Methodist Church in 1967, when the Evangelical United Brethren merged with the Methodist denomination. The two organizations shared similar methodology and theology at the time.

In June 1991, the Rev. David Looney was appointed to lead the church. His 14 years of subsequent service made him the congregation’s longest serving pastor.

Pastor Rev. Tom Emigh was appointed in July 2022. The following year, the church became independent again, returning to its original name and Wesleyan theology, a traditional, more conservative Bible-based faith.

Ruskin Methodist Church is at 105 4th Ave. NW.

For more information, visit https://ruskinmc.org/ or its Facebook page, email church@ruskinmc.org or call (813) 645-1241.