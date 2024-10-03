Riverview High set for concert, Halloween cabaret, Victorian Carolers, Kings Point show and more

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The lineup of holiday shows kicks off in October for Riverview High School performers, starting with a fall choral concert and a Halloween cabaret, featuring musical theater and acting scenes from a number of shows, including Bat Boy, Beetlejuice and Little Shop of Horrors.

Looking ahead, and open for bookings now, is the return of the Victorian Carolers, singing music of the Victorian era decked out in Dickensian costumes. Charles Dickens, the famed novelist, is the author of 1843’s A Christmas Carol, featuring Ebeneezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

Set for Dec. 20 is A Magical Christmas, a dinner theater production at Kings Point in Sun City Center, featuring a Christmas evening in the medieval era, replete with madrigal singers, Renaissance music, court jester, king and more.

While readying for the trio of holiday shows, students also are rehearsing for the Oct. 8 fall concert, under the direction of choral teachers Elizabeth “Liz” Stewart and Arcadia Bravo, a 2018 Riverview High graduate. Stewart’s Vision, mixed show choir, and Harmonix, girls group, respectively, are set to perform “An Evening With Bob Fosse” and “Dancing Disco Divas.”

Also on tap are the madrigal singers, presenting Renaissance and Italian music, and Bravo’s Jubiliation and Una Voce choral groups, set to present traditional choral music.

Meanwhile, “Spooktacular’s” cast of 60, from acting, chorus and musical theater classes, are set to debut the school’s first-ever Halloween cabaret, directed by Stewart and theater teacher Joie Marsh. Show dates are Oct. 17-19, with choreography by students Daniela Jimenez, Marco Rodriguez, Niya Wimbley and Lee Barton. The opening and closing pieces are choreographed by Brandon Rodriguez, a 2014 Riverview High graduate.

“The show features a nice variety of music, and it’s fun, just like Halloween,” Stewart said, noting a mix of pieces from musical theater shows, including Ghost; Jekyll and Hyde; and Dracula, the Musical, as well as drama pieces, from Blithe Spirit, Crimes of the Heart and The Crucible.

The opening piece comes from The Addams Family, a musical comedy based on the television show of the 1960s, which now “is one of the most popular musicals performed in high schools,” Stewart said. The show is new to the kids, she added, and it’s nostalgic for those who remember the classic TV show (1964-1966) and subsequent movie (1991), both based on characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

“The classic television show has been reinvented so many different ways,” Stewart said, including the musical that opened on Broadway in April 2010, and the coming-of-age Wednesday supernatural mystery series, based on the youngest Addams family member. “It’s nice now to experience the Addams family in a cabaret medium, with today’s Riverview High performers,” Stewart added.

Another plus “is that when you stage a musical, you have five or six kids who get to play a lead role,” Stewart said. “What’s cool about the Halloween cabaret is that we have different students playing the roles each of the three nights. If you come all three nights, you would see three different shows. As a result, we’re able to give more people the opportunity to be in the spotlight.”

The road leading into the Riverview High auditorium is named posthumously for Daron Hawkins, an East Bay High School graduate, who was the charter theater department head when Riverview High opened in 1998. According to Stewart, Hawkins staged more than 80 shows over his tenure at the school, including as founder of the Riverview Little Theatre, which he ran as a community service project of the Riverview High School theater department. Hawkins died Sept. 25, 2013, at age 38.

“Daron used to say, ‘We don’t necessarily teach theater, what we teach is the art of confidence,’ ” Stewart said. “He believed that we need our students to graduate and be productive people, but they also have to have the confidence they need to move in the career paths of their choosing.”

On tap this school year to support that growth is the one-act version of Radium Girls, a drama based on the true story of female factory laborers fatally poisoned by radium paint they used to illuminate watch dials. Set for the spring musical is SpongeBob SquarePants, for which Stewart said she hopes to include chorus talent from local elementary and middle schools.

But first, back for a seventh year are the Victorian Carolers, outfitted in Victorian garb, who this year will be directed by Bravo; it has a tie-in as well to the Dec. 20 staging of A Magical Christmas in Sun City Center.

“We partner a lot with Kings Point, and they are very supportive of our music program,” Stewart said. “They really like our Victorian Christmas Carolers, so we thought it would be fun to bring a dinner theater show to them this year as well.”

For more on Riverview High productions, and to book Victorian Carolers, email sharkchorus@gmail.com/ or call 813-671-5011, extension 282. Ticket proceeds and “love offerings” benefit choral and theater costs, including for purchasing music, insurance, competition registration fees and transportation costs.