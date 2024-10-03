Obituaries for the week of October 26, 2024

Mary Faler Watson

Mary Faler Watson, aged 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. Born in Sidney, Ohio, Sept. 5, 1940, Mary was raised on the family farm, embraced by the love of her hard-working parents, Harley and Twilah Faler. A graduate of Sidney High School and Miami Valley School of Nursing, Mary had a long career as a registered nurse. She met the love of her life, Bill, on a blind date in 1959 and was married in 1961 in Sidney, Ohio. They raised their family in Beavercreek, Ohio, and after retirement relocated to Sun City Center, FL, where they remained. She enjoyed traveling, golfing at Caloosa Country Club, square dancing, corresponding with her friends and practicing her Bunka embroidery which earned her several awards.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Watson. Mary is survived by her two devoted daughters and loved sons-in-law, Carolyn and Scott Neubauer of Lakewood, NY, Kay and Alan King of Apollo Beach, FL; three granddaughters, Michelle (Eric) Snyder, Chelsea (Andrew) Lammert, Taylor (EJ) Myers; three great- granddaughters, Paisley and Everly Lammert and Raelynn Myers, all of St. Louis, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be interred at the Hillsboro Cemetery in Hillsboro, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Celeste Ann DeBono

Celeste Ann DeBono of Sun City Center, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in her home.

Celeste was born in Hightstown, NJ, to her parents, Elmer And Mary Skahan. While attending high school in Amityville, NY, she would meet the love of her life, Manoel DeBono. The two would marry and start a family in Lindenhurst, NY. The family would then move to Seminole, FL, where Celeste would become active in the “Seminole Lake Country Club.” Next, Celeste and Manoel would retire to Sun City Center, FL, where they were avid golfers.

Apart from golf, Celeste was well known for her love of painting and was skilled in both mahjong and bridge.

Celeste is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Manoel DeBono; her parents, Elmer And Mary Skahan; and her son, Michael DeBono.

Celeste is survived by her daughters, Celeste DeBono Nelson and Michele Joerres; her sister, Carol Mir; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Janine M. Johnson

Janine Marie Johnson, age 87, passed away on June 29, 2024, at Tampa General Hospital in Florida.

Celebration of Life for Janine will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Sun City Center, FL, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m. and a small dinner following immediately after the service.