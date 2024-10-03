Few families haven’t been touched by Alzheimer’s disease

By LOIS KINDLE

According to the latest statistics, 580,000 Floridians and nearly seven million Americans ages 65 and older currently have Alzheimer’s. The disease, a brain disorder and the most common form of dementia, worsens over time, causing a gradual decline in memory, thinking, behavior and social skills – all of which affect a person’s ability to function and often lead to death. Unfortunately, there’s currently no cure.

That is the reason this community’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is so important.

This year’s event, the 17th annual South Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s, is set to take place from 9 to 11 a.m., Oct. 19, at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1971 Haverford Ave.

Vendors set-up is at 8 a.m., and the opening ceremony starts at 9.

Morning news anchor Jamison Ular, of CBS 10 Tampa Bay, is returning as emcee.

“I love to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s every year because I truly believe that with continued advancements in science and research, a cure will come in our lifetime, offering hope to millions affected by this devastating disease.

“My best friend’s mother just died from [Alzheimer’s] last week,” he added. “And I saw the devastating effect it had not only on her but him, as well.”

Uhler’s wife, Amber, works for Care Access Research, which completed a large Alzheimer’s clinical trial in Sun City Center and is currently conducting other clinical trials in the community.

Last year’s South Shore Walk raised $94,000, and this year’s goal is to meet or exceed $100,000.

There are numerous ways to get involved. You can

• Form a team, register it online and get your friends, family members, neighbors and/or co-workers to participate in the walk and raise funds.

•Join or donate to an existing team at www.alz.org/SouthShoreWalk/.

• Come to the event, cheer everyone on and make a tax-deductible donation on site.

• Become a sponsor or vendor.

• Volunteer to help at the event.

• Write a check to the Alzheimer’s Association, earmark it for the South Shore Walk and mail it to the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., No. 709, Clearwater, FL 33762.

The South Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s event committee is chaired by Sean Andrews, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, national sponsor of the walk since 2016.

“Most of us who are involved with the walk are involved because Alzheimer’s has had a deep, personal impact on us,” he said. “That makes a difference in the effort and energy volunteers bring to this cause.

“But our South Shore community takes this to another level,” he continued. “It’s familial. This community rallies together like family. Not all communities are like that. I see it in my involvement with the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, as well. It’s inspiring.”

Beth Weest, of the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, agrees.

“This community is nothing short of amazing,” she said. “It bands together to bring awareness about the disease, supports people living with the disease and their caregivers and, last but not least, works tirelessly to grow the walk to raise money for research and programs in the area.”

Over the years, the footprint of the South Shore Walk has expanded, and in recent years folks outside of Sun City Center have come to understand the event truly represents all of South Shore to include teams and donations from Sun City Center, Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Riverview, Balm and Wimauma. Thirty-seven teams are currently registered.

All funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization. All donations are tax-deductible, as allowed by law.

The local event, which takes place rain or shine, is a family affair. Strollers, children and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

This year’s generous sponsors include Edward Jones, Biogen and Esai; the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, Freedom Plaza, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and Sun Towers; Replays Family Sports Grill, The Inn at Aston Gardens at the Courtyards and Morgan Star Home Care; AAA, Home Instead Senior Care and Huntington Behavioral Health; In Home Senior Fitness, We Care Adult Day Services Center, Lake Michigan Credit Union and Sun City Center Funeral Home and Cremation.

For more information about the South Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s, call Beth Weest at 518-937-8584 or its founder, Connie Lesko, at 813-927-1147.