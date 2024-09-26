USF Bulls host Miami in battle of South Florida football programs

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The University of South Florida lost to the University of Miami, 50-15 on Saturday night, Sept. 21, at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls fell to 2-2 on the season and the Hurricanes are now 4-0.

In what had become a highly anticipated match-up between two NCAA Division 1 teams from South Florida playing here in Tampa, the #8 ranked Miami Hurricanes left town with the win. USF came into the game off a 49-24 win over Southern Mississippi. The Bulls were facing their second top 10 ranked team in the last three weeks. The Bulls stayed with Alabama on the road until late in the game when the Crimson Tide managed three straight TDs in under 5 minutes to salt away the win. In a crowd that was heavily attended by Hurricane fans, Miami scored first on a 75-yard drive, finished with a 2-yard run for the game’s first TD. USF scored next with a 58-yard field goal to get the Bulls on the scoreboard. USF Bull Byrum Brown found WR Sean Atkins for a 12-yard TD to give USF its first lead. Miami answered with another TD completion from Cameron Ward to take the lead back. USF followed up with a couple of field goals to reclaim the lead at 15-14, midway through the second quarter. It was the last time the Bulls held the lead. Miami scored on a 76-yard pass in the closing minutes of the first half and never looked back. Hurricane senior QB Cam Ward is in the early season Heisman Trophy conversation, averaging 359 yards per game and 14 touchdowns so far this season.

USF has seen a resurgence with its bowl appearance last season and is starting to get national attention. The Miami game here in Tampa was covered nationally by ESPN and the attendance was announced at 58,616. The tension of the game created an anticipation rivaled only by the Alabama game here last September, and the crowd was into the game for both sides. The Bulls had a scary moment when junior QB Byrum Brown went down and required attention from the training staff. Brown returned to the game on the next play but went back down later in the contest, left the game and did not return. Head coach Alex Golesh, in a conversation with a reporter after the game, assured that Brown should be available for next week’s game at Tulane. Miami racked up 592 yards of total offense to the USF total of 303. The Bulls defense was held without a sack for the first time this season.

The Bulls will continue to see ESPN coverage the next two weeks. They head to Tulane to play their first conference rival with the game time set for noon and ESPN2 on the coverage. The threat of weather from a potential developing weather system could have an impact on the game time. The Bulls return home for another ESPN night game vs. Memphis on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m., back at Raymond James Stadium. USF will be looking to get back in the win column and build momentum for a post season bowl opportunity.

Story or any parts of the story are copyright protected, including AI revisions, without permission of the editor.

Photos available for purchase at https://www.maxpreps.com/photography/photographers/ Florida-Francis Fedor

Photography Service Inquiries: Email: FrancisFotography@Outlook.com Phone: 202-683-9691