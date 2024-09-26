Obituaries for the week of September 26, 2024

Janet Elinor Rawlings

Janet Elinor Rawlings passed away peacefully at Sun Terrace Care Center in Sun City Center, Florida, on Monday, September 9, 2024. She was 85. Janet was born on July 31, 1939, to Roger Roy Clouse and Mary Elinor Clouse of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

The family was active in Fairmount Presbyterian Church, the community and enjoyed summers at the Chautauqua Institution where Roger served as a trustee.

Janet continued to enjoy summers at Chautauqua most of her life. She graduated from Lutheran High School and went on to get her bachelors degree in primary education from Ohio Northern University. She soon took a job as a first-grade teacher at Brook Park Memorial Elementary in Brookpark, Ohio, and met her soon-to-be husband, Donald Rawlings, the fourth-grade teacher and A/V specialist. They were married July 30, 1966, at Fairmount Presbyterian Church in Cleveland Heights. Janet continued to teach while Don completed his masters and educational specialists degrees. They soon adopted their son, Steven Rawlings, from Lutheran Children’s Aid Society, and Janet traded her teaching career to be a mother. Don ran the Chapter 1 federal reading program in Bay Village Ohio, so they moved the family to Avon Lake, the community next door, in 1974 and soon adopted their daughter, Christine Anne, later that winter.

The couple raised their family there and were active members of the Avon Lake United Church of Christ, several community charities and shared the Chautauqua summer experience with their children.

They moved to Sun City Center in 1994 and became long-time residents on Bellglade Avenue where they continued serving the community, participating in community watch; were active in the local United Church of Christ; and loved to travel on many day trips. They moved to assisted living at Sun Terrace in early 2013, due to Donald’s battle with Parkinson’s Disease; he passed later that year. Janet continued to be active in the community, enjoying arts, crafts, bible study and other social groups until her passing.

She is survived by both her children, Steven and Christine; her sisters, Dorothy O’Brian of North Olmsted, Ohio, and Linda Young of Westfield, New York; her grandchildren, Kayla Brown, Brendan and Jordan Nelson; great-grandchildren, Remi and Liam; nieces, Lisa and Heather; nephew, Kevin; great-nieces and nephews; and beloved friend, Nancy Russel, who helped care for her later in life.

There will be a small private service in New York State later this month with family.

Condolences can be mailed to Steven and Christine at P.O. Box 128, Otto, NY 14766.

Florence C. Iannazzi

Florence Christie Iannazzi, “Flo”, 81, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away surrounded by her family on September 15, 2024, at Bay Shore Hospital in the ICU Unit. Born and raised in Providence, RI, she graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School and received an associates degree in information technology from Johnson and Wales University. Florence worked in the banking industry for 37 years and retired from Bank of America as a Data Security Analyst. After retirement, she and her husband moved to Sun City Center, FL in 2006.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Marie Varin, and her sister, Francis Baxter. Florence is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald Iannazzi; her sons, David and Michael Iannazzi; her sister, Pamela Olson; daughters-in-law, Valerie Iannazzi and Cara Iannazzi; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and Terry Peek; six granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. Florence was a kind and gentle person who loved life and always had a smile on her face. Her beautiful personality and charming spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.

An informal Celebration of Life for Florence will be held soon in Rhode Island with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573.

Joseph H. Michaliszyn

Joseph H. Michaliszyn, age 67, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

He was born on the 4th of July in Kearny, NJ, to Joseph and Marlene (Sissie) Michaliszyn.

Joseph graduated with a degree from LeToureau University. He went on to work as a plant manager for Maxwell House/Kraft Foods in Texas and retired after 35 years.

Joseph was married to his wife, Diane List Michaliszyn for 45 years, and they had two sons, Andrew and Matthew.

Joseph is predeceased by his parents and his beloved son, Andrew.

Surviving are his wife, Diane List Michaliszyn; son, Matthew Michaliszyn (Latasha); and his five grandchildren, Madeleine and Edwin and Jace, Eden and Mary; and their mother, Erin; brother, Michael Michaliszyn (Barbara); four sisters, Bernadette Ciampitti, Marlene Fales (Paul), Suzzanne Michaliszyn and Georgjean Huegler (Peter); and a very large extended family.

A memorial Service will be held on Sept. 27, 2024, at Sun City Center, 1009 N. Pebble Beach Blvd. SCC, FL 33573, in the Florida Room from 2 to 4 p.m.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573.