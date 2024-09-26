Deeply rooted scholarship program readies for new round of applicants

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Celebrating the 59th anniversary of its scholarship program, the Riverview Garden Club, in its 70th year, is accepting applications from college-bound seniors set to study certain agricultural programs, including environmental science and horticulture.

Scholarship packets have been sent to seven high schools, including Riverview, Spoto and Sumner, as well as Bloomingdale, Brandon, Durant and Newsome. Moreover, the program, reportedly for the first time, is open to any applicant from any Hillsborough County public or charter school who requests an application.

Founded in 1965, the scholarship program is chaired by Ronald Day, who with his wife, Candace, joined the garden club after moving to Florida about seven years ago. They hailed from Virginia, where they had been living and gardening for 33 years. “We discovered that certain plants did not thrive well here, so we set out to learn more about native plants,” Ron Say said.

In that discovery, the Days learned about the 70-year-old garden club, which Ron said is a great opportunity for people of like mind who are “serious about having plants that are vibrant” and those that are useful for other reasons, such as to encourage butterfly pollination.

Day, who has a doctorate degree in education, with a focus on educational administration, said it was a natural fit for him to step up to replace the outgoing scholarship committee chair four years ago. He began his teaching career in Fredericksburg, Va., then became a principal and assistant superintendent, in charge of personnel matters. Later, as a professor at Shenandoah University, in Winchester, Va., Day said he was in charge of the teacher education “career switcher” program, to help fill the rising number of teacher vacancies in Virginia. Before retirement, he worked on a training program for a government contractor.

At the garden club luncheon, Day gave an update on the scholarship committee, and its goal to raise money for freshman scholarships. Each selected freshman receives a $2,000 scholarship. Funds below $2,000 are earmarked for scholarships for rising college sophomores who received a freshman scholarship. A rising sophomore application is required as well.

Both application cycles begin with the new school year. The deadline to apply is in mid-March, with awards issued at the club’s May meeting. The freshman application requires such things as a family financial statement; high school transcript; and a stated purpose for the funds, including course of study and school attending.

The scholarship is needs-based, “but that doesn’t mean someone who has a little more opportunity wouldn’t be considered,” Day said.

Rising sophomores who apply are required to submit a college transcript, professor’s recommendation and a written statement about their first year in college.

Day, who introduced the rising sophomore scholarship, said he follows up with at least three phone calls during the school year to all scholarship recipients to report back to the club on their progress. He’ll ask the students how they feel about their schools, their classes, their subject matter and let them know the continuing interest of the people back home.

“They tell me, it’s nice of you to contact us and see how we’re doing,” Day said. In turn, he informs his committee colleagues and club members, “This is how these kids are doing, and we’re proud to tell you about it.”

The overarching aim is to fund the scholarship program for years to come. As Day tells supporters, “People are benefiting from your support, so why wouldn’t you continue to support the scholarship program.”

As for the 2024 scholarship recipients, Madeline Kasper is a graduate of Lennard High, now attending the University of Florida, with a major in environmental science. Such is the case as well for scholarship recipient and fellow UF freshman Logan Shoop, a graduate of Sumner High.

“Our two rising university sophomore scholarship candidates are Vanessa DuBay and Dana Roth,” Day added. “Vanessa is continuing her environmental science major at the University of Florida. Dana is a rising sophomore at Florida Gulf Coast University and also is majoring in environmental science.”

Day gave an accounting as well for “Brenna Stergis, our 2022 scholarship recipient, who is continuing her agricultural studies as a junior at the University of Florida.” Rebecca McGuin, a 2021 scholarship recipient, is completing her senior year of studies online, Day said, “while continuing her agricultural internship in Japan.”

Looking ahead, “Our goal is to raise an additional $1,000 beyond our budgeted and available funds this year,” Day said at the luncheon in his pitch to raise $6,000 for scholarship grants. “Thank you all for making our scholarship program possible for 59 years.”