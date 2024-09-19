Trick or Treat Chamber Expo to be ghoulishly fun

By LOIS KINDLE

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce will host a Trick or Treat-themed, golf cart-accessible business expo Oct. 3 at Sun City Center Community Hall. It will take place between 9 a.m. and noon at 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, Sun City Center.

Residents of Sun City Center and surrounding communities are invited to attend. Admission and parking are free.

“We want folks to look to come meet the businesses and organizations in the community they can trust to offer the services and products they need,” said Melanie Davis, executive director of the chamber. “The expo is designed for residents and vendors to interact with and get to know each other.”

Freedom Plaza representative and Sun City Center resident Connie Lesko agrees.

“ I never miss one of these events,” she said. “They’re about good will – answering questions and building awareness among area residents and also establishing relationships and partnerships with other businesses and organizations. They’re about being part of the community.”

Sponsored by Elite Marine Dock & Seawall, Sunstate Doctors Medical Group and Trust U.S., the event will feature food and dozens of chamber-member vendors representing the following industries: healthcare, senior care, financial planning, insurance, elder law, pets and more.

Here’s a partial list of who will be there: AAA, Informed Choice Insurance, United Healthcare, Health Markets and PKL Insurance Solutions; Advent Health, Watson Clinic Dermatology and Blake Thompson DMD; Belvedere Commons, Cypress Creek Assisted Living Residence, Sun Towers Retirement Community and Freedom Plaza; Community Foundation Tampa Bay, Critter Adoption & Rescue Effort, Bikes For Christ, Inspira Tampa Bay, Kiwanis Club of SouthShore, PCAT Family Literacy and more.

You’ll also get to meet folks from Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez’s office, DeLoach, Hofstra & Cavonis law firm, Fox & Friends Animal Hospital, Rise Dispensary, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and The Observer News.

Residents are encouraged to dress up in spooky attire if they like, as are participating vendors. Halloween décor will be featured throughout expo hall. Guests will get to vote on their favorite tables to help them win a prize.

“We anticipate having a lot of fun with this event,” Davis said. “It should be a “treat” for all.”

Other sponsors who helped make this event possible include Steve Overton and the Overton Group, Watson Clinic Dermatology, Blake Thompson DMD, Health Markets, Advent Health, Belvedere Commons and DeLoach, Hofstra & Cavonis PA.

For more information, call the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce at 813-645-1366.