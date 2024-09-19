Obituaries for the week of September 19, 2024

Bernadette T. MacMillan

Bernadette Teresa MacMillan, 80 years old, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 29, 2024, surrounded by her loving family and her very much loved cat, Tobey. Born in NYC on Dec. 2, 1943, raised in the Bronx, she became a nurse after graduating high school, then moved onto a new and exciting career with the government several years later. After living in N.J. for a number of years, she decided to move to Florida to be with her family and enjoy the beautiful weather and sights.

She lived a very happy, adventurous life, traveling all over Europe, but her favorite place of all was Nova Scotia, Canada. It was there that family, friends and all types of adventures took place, giving her a lifetime of fond, funny, happy, loving memories that she enjoyed telling to us about when our family gathered together. These memories would always put a smile on your face as she told the stories of the past as if it had just taken place. Her laugh was contagious! She loved her pets, loved all animals and has saved many lives of so many unwanted pets! She loved a good ghost story! And above all, she loved her family! The wonderful memories she gave us will continue to make us love her and miss her more than she could ever imagine possible! She loved her fiddle music and loved to dance, something that she can now do again in Heaven! After the funeral service, Bernadette will be transported to St. Raymond Cemetery in the Bronx, NY, where she will be buried with her parents in their final resting place.

Bernadette is preceded in death by her loving parents, Allan and Teresa McMillan, and three out of four of her older siblings, John Edward “Teddy,” Mary and Cecillia. She has one surviving older sibling who lives in Nova Scotia,Canada: Rev. Allan MacMillan. I thank God for having been blessed to have Bernadette (Aunt Bea), in our lives. Forever in my heart. Rest in peace.

Dorothy Carlson

May 17, 1935 – Aug. 21, 2024

Dorothy Carlson of Sun City Center, FL., formally from Worcester, MA, died on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Kindred Hospital Bay Area, Tampa, FL. She leaves behind one daughter and two sons, James Carlson of MA, Catherine Fluehmann of FL and Robert Carlson of Ireland, as well as 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was born in Worcester, MA, May 17, 1935, the daughter of Shokri Kalil Swydan and Hafeeza Khoury Swydan. She graduated from North High School and Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Dorothy loved volunteering at the Samaritans, the library and the computer club in Sun City Center. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was predeceased by her son, Richard Carlson; her sisters, Helen Abusamra, Anne Swydan, Gloria Samara and Gloria Swydan; and her brothers, Sergius, Vladimir, Herbert, Andrew, Albert and Henry Swydan.

Joseph H. Michaliszyn

Joseph H. Michaliszyn, age 67, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

He was born on the 4th of July in Kearny, NJ, to Joseph and Marlene (Sissie) Michaliszyn.

Joseph graduated with a degree from LeToureau University. He went on to work as a plant manager for Maxwell House/Kraft Foods in Texas and retired after 35 years.

Joseph was married to his wife, Diane List Michaliszyn for 45 years and they had two sons, Andrew and Matthew.

Joseph is predeceased by his parents and his beloved son, Andrew.

Surviving are his wife, Diane List Michaliszyn; son, Matthew Michaliszyn (Latasha); and his five grandchildren, Madeleine and Edwin and Jace, Eden and Mary, and their mother, Erin; brother, Michael Michaliszyn (Barbara); four sisters, Bernadette Ciampitti, Marlene Fales (Paul), Suzzanne Michaliszyn and Georgjean Huegler (Peter); and a very large extended family.

A memorial Service will be held on Sept. 27, 2024, at Sun City Center, 1009 N. Pebble Beach Blvd. SCC, FL 33573, in the Florida Room from 2 to 4 p.m.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573.