USF splits first two games to open season

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The South Florida Bulls opened their season with a big 48-3 win over Bethune-Cookman at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Bulls returned to the gridiron, coming off an impressive first season under head coach Alex Golesh, now entering his second year as head coach. Their trip to Alabama ended with a 42-16 loss to heavily favored Crimson Tide. The Bulls gave the Crimson Tide a challenge in an early season game that built confidence in the squad that launched the team into its first post-season appearance since 2018.

The Bulls stay on the road against Southern Mississippi on Sept. 14 before returning home for a marquee match-up vs. the cross-state Miami Hurricanes, nationally ranked at #19, on Sept. 21, time TBD. The Hurricanes routed the University of Florida 41-17 and Florida A&M 56-9 to open their season.

The Bulls opened under the lights on Saturday, Aug. 31, in front of a crowd just over 36,000, including 6,000 students, at Raymond James Stadium. Junior QB Byrum Brown was one of only two QBs to post 3000 yards passing and over 700 yards rushing last season, having stepped into the role late in the 2022 season, and is the on-field leader of the offense. He is a dynamic athlete and can pull the ball down and take off downfield. Brown did just that for USF’s first TD score against B-CU.

Brown scampered 42 yards to pay-dirt, shedding a last-ditch tackle effort just before crossing into the end-zone. Brown is on five separate post-season honor watch-lists, including one for the Maxwell Award that is awarded to the College Football Player of the Year. Kelley Joiner rushed for 78 yards and scored two TDs to lead the ground game.

The offense racked up 403 yards of total offense while the defense held Bethune-Cookman to 170 yards and only a field goal of offense coming just before the first half ended to keep the defense from posting the shutout. B-CU left just enough time, allowing the Bulls kicker John Cannon a 53-yard field goal, his career long, as time expired. The 40-plus point game is USF’s third in a row, dating back to the final two games of last season.

USF headed to Alabama to play its first road game of the season in Tuscaloosa vs. the Crimson Tide to complete the home-and-home series. USF, as it did last season, played a competitive game, only down 14-13 in the third quarter. The Bulls were only down by five at 21-16 with six minutes left in the contest before the Tide scored three TD’s to close out USF. The Bulls staff will look at the positives from this game and adjust for the similar 1-1 Southern-Mississippi on Saturday.

USF is looking to build on its 2023 seven win season with another bowl eligible season. The 2024 season will also see the groundbreaking ceremony for its new 30,000 seat on-campus stadium that is expected to open for the 2027 season and be a great opportunity for the students to pack the new building with excitement each and every game. Coach Golesh is building a program that is competitive, fun and exciting to watch, and a great family outing for local college football fans. His team will continue to build upon its successes.