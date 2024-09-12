Obituaries for the week of September 12, 2024

Charles Joseph Schindler

Charles Schindler, 88, of Glen Mills, PA, previously of Sun City Center, FL, joined his recently deceased wife, Carol, of 65 years, in Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 31. Charles was born in 1935 and raised in Buffalo, New York, where he met and married Carol Ann Quinn. Charles worked hard during his life in the grocery business and later as an entrepreneur, opening three small independent business start-ups. Throughout his life Charles always found time to enjoy the holidays, traveling and vacationing with his family. Charles was a loving and devoted father to his six children: Kevin Schindler (Sandy), Jeffery Schindler (Kathy), Karen Schindler (Brad Erdy), David Schindler (Sophia), Charles Schindler Jr. (Akemi) and Brian Schindler. Charles was a grandfather and a great-grandfather.

Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Schindler and Robert Schindler. Charles is survived by his sisters, Carol Doyle and Marilyn Conway.

A service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Glenn Mills, PA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Thomas or to Saint Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin, Florida.